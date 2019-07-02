Lazard Ltd (LAZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Both Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) and Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard Ltd 37 1.42 N/A 3.65 9.60 Hamilton Lane Incorporated 45 11.59 N/A 1.73 28.27

Demonstrates Lazard Ltd and Hamilton Lane Incorporated earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Lazard Ltd. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Lazard Ltd is currently more affordable than Hamilton Lane Incorporated, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) and Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard Ltd 0.00% 49.7% 9.3% Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 42.5% 11.8%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Lazard Ltd and Hamilton Lane Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazard Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Hamilton Lane Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $60 average target price and a 4.48% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Lazard Ltd and Hamilton Lane Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 69.5% and 85.6% respectively. Insiders held 2.1% of Lazard Ltd shares. Competitively, 8.2% are Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lazard Ltd -7.76% -8.05% -7.91% -11.93% -35.82% -3.79% Hamilton Lane Incorporated -2.51% 4.04% 12.51% 29.51% 8.3% 32.27%

For the past year Lazard Ltd had bearish trend while Hamilton Lane Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats Lazard Ltd.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.