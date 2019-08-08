Lazard Ltd (LAZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY)

As Asset Management companies, Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard Ltd 36 1.41 N/A 3.09 12.54 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 13 15.11 N/A -0.17 0.00

Demonstrates Lazard Ltd and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard Ltd 0.00% 56.4% 10.5% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lazard Ltd and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.4% and 17.04%. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Lazard Ltd’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lazard Ltd 2.54% 11.33% 0.28% -1.44% -26.27% 6.25% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust -0.68% 1.4% 1.79% 10.31% 6.94% 13.58%

For the past year Lazard Ltd was less bullish than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.

Summary

Lazard Ltd beats Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust on 5 of the 7 factors.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.