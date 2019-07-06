Lazard Ltd (LAZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Both Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard Ltd 37 1.42 N/A 3.65 9.60 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 10.97 N/A 2.39 12.10

In table 1 we can see Lazard Ltd and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Lazard Ltd. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Lazard Ltd has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard Ltd 0.00% 49.7% 9.3% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.5% 15.5%

Risk and Volatility

Lazard Ltd is 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.55 beta. In other hand, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has beta of 1.16 which is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Lazard Ltd and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazard Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s potential upside is 15.86% and its consensus price target is $35.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Lazard Ltd and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 69.5% and 18.9% respectively. 2.1% are Lazard Ltd’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.75% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lazard Ltd -7.76% -8.05% -7.91% -11.93% -35.82% -3.79% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.56% -1.46% -5.67% -3.31% 7.46% 6%

For the past year Lazard Ltd has -3.79% weaker performance while AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has 6% stronger performance.

Summary

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Lazard Ltd.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.