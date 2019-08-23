Lazard Ltd (LAZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF)

Both Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard Ltd 36 1.42 N/A 3.09 12.54 Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 24.11 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Lazard Ltd and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard Ltd 0.00% 56.4% 10.5% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Lazard Ltd and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68.4% and 55.65% respectively. Lazard Ltd’s share held by insiders are 1%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lazard Ltd 2.54% 11.33% 0.28% -1.44% -26.27% 6.25% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -2.02% -1.89% -2.54% 2.54% 4.15% 14.65%

For the past year Lazard Ltd’s stock price has smaller growth than Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Lazard Ltd beats Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.