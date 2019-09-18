Lazard Ltd (LAZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With 23135 (:)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) and 23135 (:), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard Ltd 36 1.50 N/A 3.09 12.54 23135 N/A 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Lazard Ltd and 23135.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Lazard Ltd and 23135’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard Ltd 0.00% 56.4% 10.5% 23135 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.4% of Lazard Ltd shares and 44.99% of 23135 shares. Lazard Ltd’s share owned by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.95% of 23135’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lazard Ltd 2.54% 11.33% 0.28% -1.44% -26.27% 6.25% 23135 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Lazard Ltd beats 23135 on 7 of the 7 factors.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.