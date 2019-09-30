Lazard LTD (LAZ) Stock Rose While Southeastern Asset Management Boosted by $49.28 Million Its Holding; Gray Television (GTN) Holder American Financial Group Has Upped Its Position

American Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc bought 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 850,595 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.94M, up from 730,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67B market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $16.43. About 440,357 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500.

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) by 25.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 1.45M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.28% . The hedge fund held 7.22M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $248.14M, up from 5.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lazard Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $35.15. About 393,788 shares traded. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 26.27% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 09/03/2018 – Lazard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – LAZARD HIRES DEUTSCHE BANK’S GAULTIER TO ADVISE ON EQUITY DEALS; 09/05/2018 – InvestmentEurope: Exclusive: Lazard Frères Gestion appoints subordinated debt fund manager; 10/04/2018 – LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC – MOST RECENTLY GIBSON SERVED AS MANAGING PARTNER AT ASSIDUOUS INVESTMENTS LLC; 10/04/2018 – MOVES- Neon Underwriting, Aviva Investors, Lazard Asset Management; 19/04/2018 – CONGO REPUBLIC’S DEBT RESTRUCTURING EFFORTS WILL NOT AFFECT MULTILATERAL CREDITORS, EUROBOND, REGIONAL BONDHOLDERS – PM STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – ON APRIL 25, BOARD AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL SHARE REPURCHASES OF UP TO $300 MLN, WHICH EXPIRES AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2020; 10/04/2018 – David Gibson Joins Lazard Asset Management as Managing Director; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 2.2% Position in Aptiv; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – CENTERVIEW PARTNERS LLC AND LAZARD FRÈRES & CO. LLC ARE ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO EXPRESS SCRIPTS

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pdvwireless Inc by 30,277 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $48.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Ellington Financial Inc.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $204,935 activity. 1,800 shares were bought by Howell Robin Robinson, worth $26,568. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $111,525 was made by ROBINSON HARRIETT J on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold GTN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 83.96 million shares or 2.10% more from 82.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Act Ii Ltd Partnership holds 2.94% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 196,495 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 23,169 shares or 0% of the stock. Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Teton Advsrs reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Assetmark reported 197 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 21,903 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Numerixs reported 0.03% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Citadel, a Illinois-based fund reported 120,250 shares. Principal Fin Grp Inc stated it has 33,086 shares. Millennium Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 662,951 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny owns 25,911 shares. Bridgeway Management holds 558,300 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Cls Invests Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 79,149 shares.

Southeastern Asset Management Inc, which manages about $35.07 billion and $6.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.34 million shares to 48.43M shares, valued at $508.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 739,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

