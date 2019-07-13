Lazard LTD (LAZ) Stock Declined While Southeastern Asset Management Has Lifted Position; Atria Investments Raised Holding in Electronic Arts (EA) by $318,958

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) by 39.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 1.64 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.77 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $208.39M, up from 4.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lazard Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $35.62. About 1.01 million shares traded or 11.58% up from the average. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 35.82% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.25% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Mozambique state gas company hires Lazard to raise $2 bln- Bloomberg; 09/04/2018 – LAZARD HIRES DEUTSCHE BANK’S GAULTIER TO ADVISE ON EQUITY DEALS; 30/04/2018 – Lazard’s Raine Says Health-Care M&A Has Been Heating Up (Video); 21/03/2018 – Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Declares Monthly Distribution; 26/04/2018 – Lazard 1Q Asset Management Operating Rev $330M; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasel valued Braskem at $11.4 billion in offer – report; 11/04/2018 – Peter Q. Thompson Joins Lazard Midwest Advisory Team; 26/04/2018 – Lazard 1Q Rev $754.7M; 24/05/2018 – Athenahealth: Lazard and Centerview Partners Have Been Retained as Fincl Advisors to Assist the Bd in This Analysis; 11/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – THOMPSON IS FORMER CHAIRMAN & CEO OF PERKINS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 48.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 3,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,719 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $988,000, up from 6,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $92.82. About 2.40M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95

Southeastern Asset Management Inc, which manages about $35.07B and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 4.01 million shares to 35.84M shares, valued at $465.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cnh Industrial Nv (NYSE:CNHI) by 1.53M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.03M shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.61 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.65 million activity. $306,330 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by Schatz Jacob J.. Miele Laura sold $114,710 worth of stock or 1,250 shares. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR also sold $1.01M worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares.