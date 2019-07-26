Lazard LTD (LAZ) Stake Has Upped by Steinberg Global Asset Management; River Road Asset Management Decreased Lazard LTD Class A (LAZ) Stake by $408,852 as Shares Declined

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) by 158.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 38,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,188 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, up from 24,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Lazard Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $38.64. About 2.08 million shares traded or 136.58% up from the average. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 35.82% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.25% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – CENTERVIEW PARTNERS LLC AND LAZARD FRÈRES & CO. LLC ARE ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO EXPRESS SCRIPTS; 16/03/2018 – LAZARD ASSET MGMT REPORTS SHORT POSITION OF 0.51% IN FUGRO; 10/04/2018 – LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC – LAM IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH NEW MARKET-NEUTRAL EQUITY INVESTMENT STRATEGY IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – Lazard 1Q Rev $754.7M; 20/03/2018 – LAZARD MD MICHELE LAMARCHE TELLS REPORTERS IN LONDON; 24/05/2018 – Athenahealth: Lazard and Centerview Partners Have Been Retained as Fincl Advisors to Assist the Bd in This Analysis; 26/04/2018 – Lazard 1Q Asset Management Operating Rev $330M; 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – SEQUENTIAL INCREASE IN AUM AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY NET INFLOWS OF $2.4 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Lazard Sees Comeback in Pharma Mega-Deals After Decade’s Respite; 17/04/2018 – Lazard Says Emerging Activists Are Stepping Up Attacks (Video)

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lazard Ltd Class A (LAZ) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 11,357 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 995,152 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.97 million, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lazard Ltd Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $38.64. About 2.08M shares traded or 136.58% up from the average. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 35.82% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.25% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 05/03/2018 Lazard Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 3% Position in Utah Medical; 25/04/2018 – LAZARD BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 44C-SHR FROM 41C, EST. 45C; 15/03/2018 – TOYS `R’ US IS SAID TO TAP LAZARD FOR BROADER ASIA SALE PROCESS; 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – ON APRIL 25, BOARD AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL SHARE REPURCHASES OF UP TO $300 MLN, WHICH EXPIRES AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2020; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 2.9% Position in Columbus McKinnon; 30/04/2018 – Lazard Sees Comeback in Pharma Mega-Deals After Decade’s Respite; 06/03/2018 – REG-Lazard World Trust Fund Net Asset Value(s); 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in DXP Enterprises; 19/04/2018 – CONGO REPUBLIC’S DEBT RESTRUCTURING EFFORTS WILL NOT AFFECT MULTILATERAL CREDITORS, EUROBOND, REGIONAL BONDHOLDERS – PM STATEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold LAZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 82.57 million shares or 2.57% less from 84.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp has 6,478 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stifel Fincl, Missouri-based fund reported 61,550 shares. 24,985 were accumulated by Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Macquarie Group owns 44,750 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs Inc invested 0.01% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Panagora Asset has invested 0% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). 37,000 were reported by Glacier Peak Capital Ltd Liability Com. Advisory Serv Networks Llc reported 229 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 7,549 shares. Raymond James And Associates holds 435,750 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) for 674,443 shares. Hudock Cap Group Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) owns 2,332 shares. Asset Mgmt stated it has 2,599 shares. Advent Capital Management De reported 0.1% stake.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $4.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corporation Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12,684 shares to 2.39 million shares, valued at $95.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 44,836 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Class P (NYSE:KMI).

More notable recent Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 14, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks Retirees Must Have in Their Portfolios – GuruFocus.com” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lazard Asset Management adds U.S. systematic equity team – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lazard’s Financial Strength And Growing Dividend Make It A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund Declares Monthly Distribution – Business Wire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $656.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,048 shares to 7,604 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IUSG) by 36,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,447 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.