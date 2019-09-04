Lazard LTD (LAZ) Shareholder Southeastern Asset Management Lifted Stake; Crossvault Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position in Workday Com (WDAY) by $520,320

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) by 39.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 1.64 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.28% . The hedge fund held 5.77 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $208.39 million, up from 4.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lazard Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $33.69. About 669,552 shares traded. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 26.27% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 10/04/2018 – LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC – MOST RECENTLY GIBSON SERVED AS MANAGING PARTNER AT ASSIDUOUS INVESTMENTS LLC; 26/04/2018 – Lazard 1Q EPS $1.21; 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – ON APRIL 25, BOARD AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL SHARE REPURCHASES OF UP TO $300 MLN, WHICH EXPIRES AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2020; 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – “REMAIN COMMITTED TO GRADUALLY INCREASING QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OVER TIME” – CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 19/03/2018 – LAZARD BOUGHT 9.73M TURK TELEKOM SHRS; RAISING STAKE TO 5.26%; 09/05/2018 – EM Is Being Dominated by Dollar Weakness, Says Lazard’s Donald (Video); 20/03/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE RESTRUCTURING ADVISOR LAZARD SAYS THREE RESTRUCTURING OPTIONS ARE OPEN TO ALL EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL CREDITORS, THEY COULD COME IN DIFFERENT INSTRUMENTS SUCH EUROBONDS OR LOANS; 09/04/2018 – LAZARD HIRES DEUTSCHE BANK’S GAULTIER TO ADVISE ON EQUITY DEALS; 25/04/2018 – Lazard Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.44 Per Share

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc Com (WDAY) by 203% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc bought 2,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 4,045 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $780,000, up from 1,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $174.98. About 3.52M shares traded or 105.57% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold LAZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 82.57 million shares or 2.57% less from 84.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) for 5.02M shares. Brandywine Global Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 25,725 shares. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt holds 0.01% or 51,300 shares in its portfolio. Midas stated it has 41,500 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Horan Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 40,777 shares. Cambiar Investors Ltd Liability Corp reported 10,079 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Greystone Managed Invs Inc invested in 82,526 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Steinberg Glob Asset Mgmt has 63,188 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt holds 0.21% or 16,585 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 9,344 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) for 1.87M shares. Northern Trust Corp invested in 0% or 549,292 shares. Boston Prtnrs invested in 0% or 57,582 shares. Nomura reported 30,494 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Lazard Ltd (LAZ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Lazard Reports July 2019 Assets Under Management – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund Declares Monthly Distribution – Business Wire” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lazard declares $0.47 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “For JC Penney CEO, debt haunts turnaround bid – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Southeastern Asset Management Inc, which manages about $35.07 billion and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 4.01 million shares to 35.84 million shares, valued at $465.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cnx Resources Corp by 1.97 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Cnh Industrial Nv (NYSE:CNHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowgrass Cap Prns (Us) LP holds 0.54% or 95,083 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives has 10 shares. Pictet Asset Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 29,938 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Raymond James Tru Na has 1,183 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.02% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Fjarde Ap has invested 0.12% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Telemark Asset Ltd Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 40,000 shares. 39,964 were reported by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Sterling Capital Management Limited Com holds 1,422 shares. 1,306 are owned by Budros Ruhlin & Roe. Bluecrest Cap Management accumulated 17,200 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 44,466 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel reported 58,238 shares. The New York-based National Asset has invested 0.3% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $197,523 activity.

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for May 28, 2019 : WDAY, HEI, YY, RAMP, NXGN, ESEA – Nasdaq” on May 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Workday (WDAY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on May 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Earnings: 2 Cloud Stocks to Watch This Month – The Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Workday, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Workday (WDAY) Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.