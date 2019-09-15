Lazard LTD (LAZ) Shareholder Jennison Associates Cut Its Position by $1.80 Million as Market Value Rose; Omers Administration Has Lowered Mitek Sys (MITK) Stake by $1.08 Million

Jennison Associates Llc decreased its stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc sold 52,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.28% . The institutional investor held 775,338 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.66 million, down from 828,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Lazard Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $37.81. About 931,602 shares traded or 23.34% up from the average. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 26.27% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 11/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – THOMPSON IS FORMER CHAIRMAN & CEO OF PERKINS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC; 09/05/2018 – Lazard’s James Donald Says Current EM Period Is Being Dominated by Dollar Weakness (Video); 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Mozambique state gas company hires Lazard to raise $2 bln- Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – ASSET MANAGEMENT OPERATING REVENUE WAS A FIRST-QUARTER RECORD OF $330 MILLION FOR 2018, 18% HIGHER THAN FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 3% Position in Cohu; 15/03/2018 – TOYS `R’ US IS SAID TO TAP LAZARD FOR BROADER ASIA SALE PROCESS; 02/05/2018 – Lazard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 2.9% Position in Columbus McKinnon; 26/04/2018 – Lazard’s Last Round of Top-Level Promotions Were All Home-Grown; 17/04/2018 – Alexandre de Rothschild to take over at helm of Rothschild bank

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 43.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 108,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The institutional investor held 142,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44 million, down from 250,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $414.00M market cap company. The stock 0.05% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $9.98. It is down 18.82% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) To Mobile Deposit®; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Adj EPS 6c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mitek Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MITK); 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 16/04/2018 – VASCO to Demonstrate Innovation in Risk Analytics, Mobile Onboarding and Blockchain Technology at RSA Conference 2018; 23/03/2018 – The Updated MiTek® USP Catalog App is Available on Apple, Android, and Windows Mobile Devices; 24/04/2018 – Mitek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Loss/Shr 3c; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Expos

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold LAZ shares while 81 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 1.94% less from 82.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Macquarie has 0% invested in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) for 39,600 shares. Ariel Investments Limited Liability Co reported 5.74 million shares. Td Asset Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Greystone Managed Investments has 0.16% invested in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). 70 were accumulated by Bessemer. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 775,338 shares in its portfolio. The Kentucky-based River Road Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.62% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Wedge Cap Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc owns 12,435 shares. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Pinnacle Associates Limited, a New York-based fund reported 529,737 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Bancshares, Missouri-based fund reported 15,289 shares. Cibc Mkts Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) for 20,807 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR) by 1.42M shares to 5.14M shares, valued at $733.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (NASDAQ:IART) by 31,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 823,186 shares, and has risen its stake in Wen Hldg Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.81 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.31, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold MITK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 21.80 million shares or 18.34% more from 18.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 11,354 shares. Raging Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.07 million shares or 1.79% of all its holdings. 160,284 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Incorporated. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 380,706 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 4,132 shares. Strs Ohio has 64,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 21,521 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 482,758 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Jpmorgan Chase & has 166,965 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 3,151 shares. S Squared Tech Limited reported 432,493 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James & Associates has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Blackrock holds 2.08M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Invests Company Ltd holds 122,761 shares.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $9.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 122,500 shares to 169,500 shares, valued at $7.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Momo Inc by 65,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.13 EPS, up 62.50% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.08 per share. MITK’s profit will be $5.39M for 19.19 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Mitek Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 116.67% EPS growth.