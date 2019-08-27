Lazard LTD (LAZ) Market Valuation Rose While Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Lifted Its Holding; As Southern Co Com (SO) Valuation Rose, Norris Perne & French Llp Lifted Stake by $4.84 Million

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in Southern Co Com (SO) by 54.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 94,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 270,283 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.97M, up from 175,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Southern Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $58.34. About 3.65 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 17/04/2018 – Southern Company Announces Changes to Executive Management Team; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEEKING $1B IN WIND TAX EQUITY FINANCING; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S HATCH 2 REACTOR CUT TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS FIVE-YEAR, $35B CAPITAL PROGRAM, AN INDUSTRI; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co.: Georgia Power Customers to Receive $1.2 B in Benefits From Tax Overhau; 16/04/2018 – Southern Company Increases Dividend For 17th Consecutive Year; Annualized Rate Goes To $2.40 Per Share; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN IN FINAL STAGES OF 1/3 STAKE IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) by 147.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 15,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.28% . The institutional investor held 26,629 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $962,000, up from 10,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Lazard Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $33.96. About 710,842 shares traded. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 26.27% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 26/04/2018 – Lazard 1Q Adj EPS $1.26; 11/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – THOMPSON IS FORMER CHAIRMAN & CEO OF PERKINS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC; 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – AUM AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $252 BLN, UP 17% FROM MARCH 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – CONGO REPUBLIC’S DEBT RESTRUCTURING EFFORTS WILL NOT AFFECT MULTILATERAL CREDITORS, EUROBOND, REGIONAL BONDHOLDERS – PM STATEMENT; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 3% Position in Cohu; 30/04/2018 – Lazard Sees Comeback in Pharma Mega-Deals After Decade’s Respite; 20/03/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE WON’T REACH PRIMARY BALANCE UNTIL 2022: LAZARD; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 6.3% Position in Sensient; 10/04/2018 – MOVES-Lazard Asset Management names David Gibson as managing director; 20/04/2018 – BENI STABILI BOARD TO APPOINT LAZARD AS FINL ADVISOR

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06 billion and $759.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in V F Corp Com (NYSE:VFC) by 5,153 shares to 134,957 shares, valued at $11.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,752 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,380 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vigilant Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 128 shares stake. Btim Corporation accumulated 8,900 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% or 692,527 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Company reported 0.04% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Advisory Alpha Ltd accumulated 819 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 182,436 shares. Boston Research And Management invested in 4,710 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Stifel owns 1.92 million shares. Chem State Bank reported 18,429 shares. Davidson Invest Advsrs holds 1.48% or 272,521 shares in its portfolio. Cadence Fincl Bank Na stated it has 5,334 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Canandaigua National Bank Trust Com invested in 28,243 shares or 0.28% of the stock. St Johns Investment Management Communications Ltd Liability holds 0.41% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 10,378 shares. Swiss Bancshares stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 8,021 were reported by Donaldson Capital Management.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $404.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 36,304 shares to 40,454 shares, valued at $530,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 31,747 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,831 shares, and cut its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).