Lazard LTD (LAZ) Holder Southeastern Asset Management Raised Its Holding by $49.28 Million as Shares Rose; As Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Market Valuation Declined, Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Lowered by $848,000 Its Position

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) by 25.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 1.45 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.28% . The hedge fund held 7.22 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $248.14M, up from 5.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lazard Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $37.81. About 866,636 shares traded or 14.98% up from the average. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 26.27% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – SEQUENTIAL INCREASE IN AUM AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY NET INFLOWS OF $2.4 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Alexandre de Rothschild to take over at helm of Rothschild bank; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Mozambique state gas company hires Lazard to raise $2 bln- Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – Lazard’s Raine Says Health-Care M&A Has Been Heating Up (Video); 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 2.2% Position in Aptiv; 09/05/2018 – EM Is Being Dominated by Dollar Weakness, Says Lazard’s Donald (Video); 19/04/2018 – CONGO REPUBLIC’S DEBT RESTRUCTURING EFFORTS WILL NOT AFFECT MULTILATERAL CREDITORS, EUROBOND, REGIONAL BONDHOLDERS – PM STATEMENT; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 2.9% Position in Columbus McKinnon; 11/04/2018 – Peter Q. Thompson Joins Lazard Midwest Advisory Team; 25/04/2018 – Lazard Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.44 Per Share

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 54.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 16,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The hedge fund held 13,205 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $710,000, down from 29,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 1.27M shares traded or 71.41% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK ENDS 2Q MEDIA CALL; 25/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia $500m Prime Auto ABS, SSTRT 2018-1; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 17/05/2018 – UK DMO SAYS SCOTIABANK QUITS AS PRIMARY DEALER FOR UK GOVERNMENT DEBT; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ‘GUARDEDLY OPTIMISTIC’ OF NAFTA AGREEMENT; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK HAS BEEN IN TALKS WITH CANADIAN, MEXICAN GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS OVER NAFTA; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$534M; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO PORTER BEGINS SPEECH AT ANNUAL MEETING; 17/05/2018 – Scotiabank quits as primary dealer of UK government debt – DMO; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS IMF VIEW OF CANADA DEBT IS TOO `SIMPLISTIC’

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.35 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.66B for 10.38 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.55% negative EPS growth.

