Lazard LTD (LAZ) Holder Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Cut Its Holding as Market Value Rose; American Express Co (AXP) Holder Intersect Capital Has Upped Position

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 185.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 4,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 6,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, up from 2,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $122.71. About 595,116 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – AXP: CYBER ATTACK INVOLVED AN ORBITZ PLATFORM; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit jumps 31 percent on higher customer spending; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS -PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB END; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END; 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel or American Express Platforms; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 08/03/2018 – Is More of the Same Enough for American Express? — Heard on the Street; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B; 12/03/2018 – EverCompliant Secures Strategic Investment From American Express Ventures to Help Fight Electronic Money Laundering

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) by 40.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc sold 8,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.28% . The institutional investor held 12,940 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $467,000, down from 21,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lazard Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $32.46. About 120,795 shares traded. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 26.27% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 10/04/2018 – David Gibson Joins Lazard Asset Management as Managing Director; 30/04/2018 – LAZARD’S RAINE SAYS HEALTH NEEDS NEW PRICING MODELS COME TO MKT; 20/03/2018 – LAZARD MD MICHELE LAMARCHE TELLS REPORTERS IN LONDON; 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – “REMAIN COMMITTED TO GRADUALLY INCREASING QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OVER TIME” – CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – Lazard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – LAZARD `OPEN TO’ ENHANCE LIQUIDITY OF INSTRUMENTS TO MOZAMBIQUE; 26/04/2018 – Lazard 1Q Net $159.7M; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Mozambique state gas company hires Lazard to raise $2 bln- Bloomberg; 09/03/2018 – Lazard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lazard declares $0.47 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lazard Q2 beats lowered expectations; shares +6.1% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Lazard Ltd (LAZ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lazard reports July AUM – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Examination Of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold LAZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 82.57 million shares or 2.57% less from 84.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Group invested in 0% or 26,063 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab invested in 32,736 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Limited reported 51,300 shares. Osborne Ptnrs Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Jpmorgan Chase Communications stated it has 2.00 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Meritage Port Mngmt holds 0.43% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) or 117,117 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp, Hawaii-based fund reported 10,546 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) for 192,038 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 243,337 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) for 24,985 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 158,819 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Il reported 31,621 shares. Citadel Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Sei Invests Company accumulated 494 shares or 0% of the stock.