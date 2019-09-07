Lazard Ltd (LAZ) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD) Comparison side by side

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard Ltd 36 1.43 N/A 3.09 12.54 Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.00 N/A 0.58 14.19

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Lazard Ltd and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has lower revenue and earnings than Lazard Ltd. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Lazard Ltd is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Lazard Ltd and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard Ltd 0.00% 56.4% 10.5% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 68.4% of Lazard Ltd shares and 36.07% of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund shares. 1% are Lazard Ltd’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lazard Ltd 2.54% 11.33% 0.28% -1.44% -26.27% 6.25% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.61% 0.12% 1.85% 7.68% 4.03% 14.38%

For the past year Lazard Ltd’s stock price has smaller growth than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.

Summary

Lazard Ltd beats on 6 of the 9 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.