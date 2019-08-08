Lazard Ltd (LAZ) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard Ltd 36 1.41 N/A 3.09 12.54 SEI Investments Company 54 5.39 N/A 3.07 19.44

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Lazard Ltd and SEI Investments Company. SEI Investments Company seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Lazard Ltd. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Lazard Ltd’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than SEI Investments Company.

Profitability

Table 2 has Lazard Ltd and SEI Investments Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard Ltd 0.00% 56.4% 10.5% SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.9% 24.8%

Volatility & Risk

Lazard Ltd’s 1.69 beta indicates that its volatility is 69.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. SEI Investments Company’s 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.32 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Lazard Ltd and SEI Investments Company are owned by institutional investors at 68.4% and 71.1% respectively. Insiders held 1% of Lazard Ltd shares. Comparatively, 6.5% are SEI Investments Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lazard Ltd 2.54% 11.33% 0.28% -1.44% -26.27% 6.25% SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98%

For the past year Lazard Ltd was less bullish than SEI Investments Company.

Summary

SEI Investments Company beats Lazard Ltd on 8 of the 10 factors.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.