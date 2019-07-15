Lazard Ltd (LAZ) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Comparing side by side

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard Ltd 37 1.45 N/A 3.65 9.60 Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 4 5.82 N/A 0.04 72.75

In table 1 we can see Lazard Ltd and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Lazard Ltd. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Lazard Ltd’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard Ltd 0.00% 49.7% 9.3% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Lazard Ltd and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.5% and 0%. Insiders held 2.1% of Lazard Ltd shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lazard Ltd -7.76% -8.05% -7.91% -11.93% -35.82% -3.79% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 1.6% 2.83% -38.22% 0% 0% -51.49%

For the past year Lazard Ltd has stronger performance than Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.

Summary

Lazard Ltd beats on 7 of the 10 factors Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.