Lazard Ltd (LAZ) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Lazard Ltd’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1% of Lazard Ltd shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Lazard Ltd and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard Ltd 0.00% 56.40% 10.50% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Lazard Ltd and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard Ltd N/A 36 12.54 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Lazard Ltd has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Lazard Ltd is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Lazard Ltd and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazard Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.63 2.60

$45 is the average target price of Lazard Ltd, with a potential upside of 35.87%. As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 133.26%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Lazard Ltd and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lazard Ltd 2.54% 11.33% 0.28% -1.44% -26.27% 6.25% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Lazard Ltd’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Lazard Ltd is 69.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.69. Competitively, Lazard Ltd’s peers are 24.17% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Dividends

Lazard Ltd does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Lazard Ltd’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.