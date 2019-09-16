Lazard Ltd (LAZ) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lazard Ltd
|36
|1.56
|N/A
|3.09
|12.54
|BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
|16
|15.92
|N/A
|0.35
|47.47
Demonstrates Lazard Ltd and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Lazard Ltd. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Lazard Ltd is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lazard Ltd
|0.00%
|56.4%
|10.5%
|BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 68.4% of Lazard Ltd shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.94% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust are owned by institutional investors. Lazard Ltd’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.19% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Lazard Ltd
|2.54%
|11.33%
|0.28%
|-1.44%
|-26.27%
|6.25%
|BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
|1.81%
|-3.67%
|2.47%
|6.44%
|1.47%
|7.24%
For the past year Lazard Ltd was less bullish than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.
Summary
Lazard Ltd beats on 6 of the 9 factors BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.
Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
