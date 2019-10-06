Lazard Asset Management Trimmed Southern Copper (SCCO) Position by $1.21 Million; Truenorth Has Lowered Stake in Mastercard (MA) as Shares Rose

Truenorth Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 17.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc sold 3,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 15,933 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.22 million, down from 19,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $5.77 during the last trading session, reaching $274.06. About 2.61 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Copper (SCCO) by 59.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 31,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% . The institutional investor held 21,663 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $841,000, down from 53,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Copper for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $33. About 457,183 shares traded. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 24.53% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N SAYS FIRST QUARTER NET PROFIT WAS $470.7 MLN, 49.7 PCT HIGHER THAN SAME PERIOD A YEAR EARLIER; 22/04/2018 – DJ Southern Copper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCCO); 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SAYS PLANS $1.6 BLN IN CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN 2018, INCLUDING FOR STALLED TIA MARIA PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q NET $470.7M; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CFO SAYS GLOBAL DEMAND EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES STRONG SUPPORT FOR PRICE ON SUPPLY OUTLOOK; 22/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50.50; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER: MICHIQUILLAY, CHANCAS ARE LONG-TERM PROJECTS; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER RESOLVED PENDING LEGAL ISSUES FOR TIA MARIA

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $61.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Salon Cos (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 6,129 shares to 47,369 shares, valued at $16.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Life Storage In by 29,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,988 shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicom Group I (NYSE:OMC).

Analysts await Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 8.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.48 per share. SCCO’s profit will be $399.53M for 15.87 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Southern Copper Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 21 investors sold SCCO shares while 82 reduced holdings.

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36M and $267.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM) by 5,562 shares to 61,031 shares, valued at $3.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,849 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Tpi Composites Inc.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 33.92 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings.