Lazard Asset Management Trimmed Its Icon (ICLR) Holding by $5.62 Million as Stock Value Rose; Blackhill Capital Stake in Williams Sonoma Com (WSM) Lowered as Shares Rose

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Icon (ICLR) by 95.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 36,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% . The institutional investor held 1,591 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $244,000, down from 38,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Icon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $147.29. About 247,179 shares traded or 15.00% up from the average. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 14/05/2018 – ICON Announces Clinical Research partnership with DuPage Medical Group; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 02/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Icon at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the lntel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.44, EST. $1.42; 07/03/2018 Icon Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 17/04/2018 – ICON PLC – AGREED ON PRELIMINARY DEAL TERMS WITH INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM FOR USE IN CLINICAL TRIALS; 30/05/2018 – Icon at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 14; 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS

Blackhill Capital Inc decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc Com (WSM) by 0.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc sold 24,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 4.03M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $261.87 million, down from 4.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $67.93. About 728,320 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING $200 MLN – $220 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises FY18 View To Rev $5.495B-$5.655B; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises 2018 full-Yr Guidance; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 5%; 16/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN BRANDS DEBUT EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION WITH CELEBRATED RESORT WEAR BRAND LILLY PULITZER; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Williams Sonoma Comparable Brand Rev Growth 5.6%; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 58C; 24/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Consumer Cos Flat After Sears, Williams-Sonoma Earnings — Consumer Roundup; 12/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $61.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pgt Innovations (NASDAQ:PGTI) by 257,791 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $34.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cons Edison (NYSE:ED) by 202,352 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.77M shares, and has risen its stake in 10/23 (Prn).

Analysts await ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 12.34% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ICLR’s profit will be $93.55M for 21.28 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual earnings per share reported by ICON Public Limited Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.37% EPS growth.

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 4.21% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.95 per share. WSM’s profit will be $77.24M for 17.15 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.