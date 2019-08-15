Lazard Asset Management Trimmed Generac Hold (GNRC) Stake as Valuation Rose; Wellington Management Group Llp Has Lowered Its Stake in Ingredion (INGR) as Stock Value Declined

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased its stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 12,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.16% . The institutional investor held 300,930 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.49 million, down from 313,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Ingredion Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $74.75. About 573,442 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 09/05/2018 – Ingredion Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 16; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.90 TO $8.20; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ingredion Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGR); 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,469 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 20/04/2018 – INGREDION RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades lngredion to Baa1; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 Cash From Operations $830M to $880M; 23/04/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Ingredion’s Success at Shifting Product Mix Toward Larger Proportion of Specialty Food, Starch Ingredients; 30/05/2018 – SweeGen and lngredion bring non-GMO Reb M to Colombia

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Generac Hold (GNRC) by 97.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 346,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The institutional investor held 9,773 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, down from 356,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Generac Hold for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $71.97. About 484,912 shares traded or 3.87% up from the average. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EPS 42c; 02/05/2018 – Generac Raises 2018 Net Sales Outlook to Improve 6%-8% Over the Prior Year; 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – New CO-SENSE Carbon Monoxide Sensing and Shutdown Technology Improves Safety of Portable Generators; 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Net $33.6M; 07/03/2018 Back-to-Back Nor’easters Prove Power Outage Preparedness Tops Homeowners’ Priorities; 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early; 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold GNRC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.33 million shares or 1.69% less from 57.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 4,350 shares. Lord Abbett & Co Ltd has 586,823 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc reported 7,807 shares. Campbell & Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,341 shares. Moreover, Edgepoint Inv Grp Inc has 3.1% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 5.53M shares. Investec Asset Management North America reported 31,056 shares. Fernwood Invest Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.14% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,027 shares stake. Natixis, France-based fund reported 300,178 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust invested in 113,100 shares. 15,225 are held by Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Lpl Limited Liability Com, California-based fund reported 13,004 shares. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc holds 0% or 58,317 shares in its portfolio. California-based Bernzott Advsr has invested 2.59% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny invested in 57,738 shares.

More notable recent Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Pramac Acquires a Majority Interest in Captiva Energy Solutions – GlobeNewswire” on February 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” published on May 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Preparedness Concerns Drive Enticing 10-year Warranty Offer From Generac – PRNewswire” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Generac Announces Acquisition of Neurio Technology Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) by 484,997 shares to 606,691 shares, valued at $13.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 857,697 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB).

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 6,322 shares to 1.39 million shares, valued at $75.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 42,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.79M shares, and has risen its stake in Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold INGR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 57.75 million shares or 6.04% less from 61.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs has invested 0.09% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Denali Advisors Llc has 0.81% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 56,900 shares. 13,824 are owned by Amalgamated Bancorp. Shelton Cap Management has invested 0.02% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Van Eck owns 8,220 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability has 7,529 shares. 6,663 are held by Pinnacle Associate Limited. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 19,100 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc owns 168,939 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp reported 6,576 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc reported 800,957 shares. Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.11% stake. Gulf Intl State Bank (Uk) holds 15,232 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Jnba Advisors owns 40 shares. Prudential Fincl accumulated 228,925 shares.