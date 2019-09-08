Lazard Asset Management Stake in Omnicom Group I (OMC) Decreased by $22.95 Million; As Microstrategy (MSTR) Market Valuation Declined, Boston Partners Upped Stake

Boston Partners increased its stake in Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) by 239.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 47,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 67,068 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68 million, up from 19,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Microstrategy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $139.89. About 70,213 shares traded. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has risen 6.88% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q EPS 15c; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q Rev $123M; 02/04/2018 Kasasa Reimagines Its Insight Analytics Platform with MicroStrategy to Simplify Business Intelligence for Community Banking; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q REV. $123.0M, EST. $120.0M; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in MicroStrategy; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 27/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Mobile Engagement Provider Vibes Embeds MicroStrategy to Help Companies Increase Return on Marketing; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Omnicom Group I (OMC) by 39.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 318,688 shares as the company's stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 498,130 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.36 million, down from 816,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicom Group I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $16.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $77.54. About 1.12M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock stated it has 16.31 million shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated invested in 0% or 142 shares. Brinker Capital reported 28,253 shares. Moreover, Franklin Resource has 0.01% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 254,648 shares. Long Road Counsel Ltd, a Michigan-based fund reported 37,050 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Com reported 2,192 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability has 1.15M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bryn Mawr Trust Co has invested 0.01% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). House Ltd Liability holds 0.05% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) or 6,758 shares. Boston Partners owns 1.25 million shares. Voloridge Invest Management Limited Company holds 0.25% or 112,992 shares. Greenleaf holds 10,122 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsr has 142,682 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Polar Asset Mgmt Prns has 0.02% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Credit Suisse Ag reported 367,032 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock stated it has 16.31 million shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated invested in 0% or 142 shares. Brinker Capital reported 28,253 shares stake. Moreover, Franklin Resource has 0.01% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 254,648 shares. Long Road Counsel Ltd, a Michigan-based fund reported 37,050 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Com reported 2,192 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability has 1.15M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bryn Mawr Trust Co has invested 0.01% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). House Ltd Liability holds 0.05% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) or 6,758 shares. Boston Partners owns 1.25 million shares. Voloridge Invest Management Limited Company holds 0.25% or 112,992 shares. Greenleaf holds 10,122 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsr has 142,682 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Polar Asset Mgmt Prns has 0.02% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Credit Suisse Ag reported 367,032 shares.

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $275.96 million for 14.91 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) by 4,742 shares to 49,414 shares, valued at $7.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ctrp 1 7/1/20 (Prn) by 3.12 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westrock Co by 4.01M shares to 465,474 shares, valued at $17.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Highpoint Res Corp by 484,291 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.51 million shares, and cut its stake in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG).

