Lazard Asset Management Stake in Kla (KLAC) Trimmed as Stock Price Rose; As Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Market Value Declined, Holder Wedbush Securities Upped Its Holding

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 97.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 153,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 4,215 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $503,000, down from 158,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $150.68. About 1.49 million shares traded or 0.51% up from the average. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.02; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Declares Regular Cash Dividend for the Second Quarter of Calendar Year 2018; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR: TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT $69.02/SHR; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR TO BUY ORBOTECH, EQUITY VALUE OF ABOUT $3.4B; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR SAYS DEAL PROVIDES THAT UPON TERMINATION UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES ORBOTECH MAY BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $125 MLN – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Kla-Tencor’s Baa2 Rating Following Credit Positive Acquisition Of Orbotech Ltd; 07/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ORBOTECH LTD

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 7,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 15,084 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $999,000, up from 7,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $43.47. About 3.48 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinen (NYSE:ICE) by 4.99M shares to 12.80M shares, valued at $974.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 227,301 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Rio Tinto Plc A (NYSE:RIO).

Analysts await KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $2.20 earnings per share, down 10.57% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.46 per share. KLAC’s profit will be $340.09M for 17.12 P/E if the $2.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by KLA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Institute For Wealth Limited Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Jump Trading Lc stated it has 4,894 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins stated it has 0.19% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Keybank National Association Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,760 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt has 0.08% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 68,575 shares. 6,097 were accumulated by Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corp. Valley National Advisers has invested 0.01% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Ohio-based Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Co has invested 0% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Amica Retiree Medical holds 919 shares. Blair William & Il owns 2,202 shares. Preferred Ltd Liability Co holds 216 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans invested 0.23% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 42,729 shares. First Mercantile Comm owns 990 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 90,647 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4,175 shares to 67,933 shares, valued at $5.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Trust Dow Jones (FDN) by 2,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,804 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen California (NAC).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. KLESSE WILLIAM R had bought 5,000 shares worth $224,800. On Tuesday, June 11 Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 5,000 shares. Shares for $1.80M were bought by Hollub Vicki A.. Shares for $480,900 were bought by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR also bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Wednesday, June 12.