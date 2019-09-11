Lazard Asset Management Stake in Jabil Circuit I (JBL) Increased as Share Value Rose; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Valuation Rose, Lazard Asset Management Lifted Stake by $102.52 Million

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl (HON) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 648,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 5.70M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $906.51 million, up from 5.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $169.98. About 49,375 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative; 24/04/2018 – CPSC: HONEYWELL RECALLS HARD HATS DUE TO RISK OF HEAD INJURY; 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SALES $42.7 BLN – $43.5 BLN; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 32 RUPEES PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CITES POLICY OF NOT COMMENTING ON SPECULATION; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises–Update; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ENTERED INTO A $1.5 BILLION 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Helps Refiners Meet Euro V Standards With New Catalyst; 30/05/2018 – Romania’s OMV Petrom to Use Honeywell Connected Plant to Improve Reliability of Refinery Operations

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jabil Circuit I (JBL) by 173.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 159,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% . The institutional investor held 251,072 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.68 million, up from 91,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jabil Circuit I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $31.44. About 101,074 shares traded. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 10.13% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 15/05/2018 – Jabil Speeds Digital Transformations with Supply Chain Intelligence, Enhanced Procurement Solutions and New Radius Digital; 24/04/2018 – JABIL NAMES CONTROLLER MICHAEL DASTOOR AS NEXT CFO; 24/04/2018 – Jabil Realizes Distributed Manufacturing Vision with New Additive Manufacturing Network; 03/05/2018 – NY WARN NOTICES FOR JABIL’S NYPRO AFFECTS 53 ON PLANT CLOSING; 25/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Beiersdorf, Jabil; 15/03/2018 – JABIL 2Q NET REV. $5.3B, EST. $4.89B; 22/03/2018 – BAYLIN TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW AGREEMENT WILL EXPAND PRODUCTION TO JABIL’S OPERATIONS IN GUADALAJARA, MEXICO; 24/04/2018 – Jabil: Michael Dastoor Will Succeed Forbes as CFO, Effective Sept. 1; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – DEAL PROVIDES FOR NCR TO OBTAIN MANUFACTURING SERVICES FROM JABIL FOR NCR’S AUTOMATED TELLER MACHINES, SELF-SERVICE CHECKOUT SOLUTIONS; 15/03/2018 – Jabil 2Q Rev $5.3B

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 122,900 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $41.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) by 6.12M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.45 million shares, and cut its stake in Ms China A Shar (CAF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold JBL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 5.19% more from 136.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 5,214 shares. M&T Financial Bank reported 19,028 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 24,049 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 34,159 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Adage Capital Llc has 921,700 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Profund Advisors Llc has 0.02% invested in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) for 45,228 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 569,138 shares stake. Barclays Plc reported 540,070 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Foundry Prns Ltd has invested 0.34% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Aqr Cap Mgmt Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 4.26M shares. 104,275 are owned by Bancshares Of Montreal Can. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.05% invested in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) for 37,700 shares. Bessemer Group invested in 68,314 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

