Lazard Asset Management Raised Its Carter Holdings (CRI) Position by $24.22 Million; Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Decreased Holding by $308,725

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Carter Holdings (CRI) by 202.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 242,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 361,623 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.45 million, up from 119,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Carter Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $95.11. About 499,150 shares traded. Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has declined 14.23% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CRI News: 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q EPS 89c; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Inc. 1Q Profit Falls 8% on Toys ‘R’ Us Charge; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $3.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees Adj EPS Up 12%; 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More; 22/04/2018 – DJ Carter’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRI); 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GROWTH OF 12%; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 02/05/2018 – Carter’s Recalls Children’s Cardigan Sets Due to Choking Hazard; 17/05/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 24.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,911 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $962,000, down from 23,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $58.06. About 3.34M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New Invalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and M; 23/05/2018 – Inside Grapeshot’s $325 million decision to sell to Oracle, despite some investors thinking it could have grown into a $1 billion startup; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Wins Appeals Court Ruling Against Google in Long-Running Copyright Case; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 11/04/2018 – Amobee Launches Sales Accelerator Solution, Powered by Oracle Data Cloud, Helping CPG Marketers Measure Offline Sales Impact of Campaigns in Progress; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP); 22/03/2018 – More Than 60% of Drug Safety Experts Plan To Use AI to Improve the Speed and Security of Adverse Event Case Processing; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to Inject AI into the Sport of Kings; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q OTHER INCOME 489.4M RUPEES

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66 million and $236.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 21,538 shares to 22,738 shares, valued at $713,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 9,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,327 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 20.16 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Lc has 1.41% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bowen Hanes & Incorporated, a Georgia-based fund reported 12,390 shares. Causeway Limited Com, California-based fund reported 5.54M shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation reported 88,056 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt holds 0.01% or 2,865 shares in its portfolio. Granite Invest Partners Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 57,422 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.11% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Tdam Usa Incorporated stated it has 99,574 shares. Moreover, Nbt Bancorp N A Ny has 0.5% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 50,044 were reported by Security National Trust. Cadence National Bank & Trust Na stated it has 5,196 shares. Independent Franchise Prns Llp has invested 4.91% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Regentatlantic Ltd Limited Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 186,148 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 147,657 shares. Security Bank Of So Dak accumulated 29,095 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold CRI shares while 94 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 44.27 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards Inc has 0% invested in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) for 218 shares. Dubuque Bancorp Company invested in 500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston Limited Co stated it has 1.76% of its portfolio in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Hallmark Management holds 97,750 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 46,831 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Farmers Merchants Invests Inc owns 123 shares. Reinhart Prns invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Assetmark Inc owns 23 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock reported 4.14M shares. Mariner Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Jensen Investment Management holds 7,350 shares. Fort Lp has 0.16% invested in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) for 7,844 shares. M&T Natl Bank reported 11,137 shares stake. Jump Trading Ltd has 2,062 shares.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreen Boots by 209,551 shares to 29,547 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Insur (NYSE:UVE) by 52,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,214 shares, and cut its stake in Portland Genera (NYSE:POR).

