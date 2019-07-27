Lazard Asset Management Lowered Stanley Black (SWK) Position by $88.98 Million; Stock Value Rose; River Road Asset Management Has Lowered Its Petmed Express (PETS) Holding as Market Valuation Declined

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Petmed Express Inc. (PETS) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 18,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 455,230 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.37 million, down from 473,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Petmed Express Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $320.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.98. About 1.42M shares traded or 60.09% up from the average. PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) has declined 41.40% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PETS News: 22/04/2018 – DJ PetMed Express Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PETS); 07/05/2018 – PETMED 4Q EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in PetMed; 30/04/2018 – PetMed Express D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds to Announce Its Fiscal Year End Financial Results on May 7, 2018; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 per Share; 04/05/2018 – Copeland Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in PetMed; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express 4Q EPS 50c; 02/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Stanley Black (SWK) by 97.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 654,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,029 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, down from 668,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stanley Black for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $152.4. About 779,460 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 5.84% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q EPS $1.11; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFS STANLEY BLACK & DECKER’S IDR AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.80-$8.00; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.30-Adj EPS $8.50; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 36.4%; 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 28/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Supports Wounded Warrior Project; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 11% – 14% VS PRIOR YR,WHILE OFFSETTING ABOUT $180 MLN OF COMMODITY INFLATION HEADWINDS

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever Adr (NYSE:UL) by 2.44M shares to 3.04M shares, valued at $175.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hormel Foods Co (NYSE:HRL) by 71,229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,283 shares, and has risen its stake in Bco Bradesc (NYSE:BBD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Com owns 4,772 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank has 1,980 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cipher Capital Lp stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Estabrook Capital Mgmt accumulated 441 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 6,405 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma reported 0% stake. Livingston Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) invested in 2,046 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 111,559 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 15,843 shares. Perkins Coie Tru Company stated it has 773 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Maryland-based Wagner Bowman Mgmt has invested 0.16% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 37,291 shares. Swiss National Bank owns 0.08% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 504,464 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Weitz Investment Mgmt accumulated 0.67% or 118,295 shares.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $4.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ncr Corporation (NYSE:NCR) by 91,671 shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $45.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class (BRKB) by 21,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,168 shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L (NYSE:EPD).