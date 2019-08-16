Lazard Asset Management Lifted Stake in Cummins (CMI) by $2.23 Million as Share Price Declined; Highlander Capital Management Has Upped At&T (T) Stake by $492,931 as Market Value Rose

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 75.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 15,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 36,887 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 20,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 24.15M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – White House says that the AT&T-Cohen issue proves President Trump is “draining the swamp.”; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Judge Urges Fewer Witnesses as MIT Professor Takes Stand; 12/04/2018 – AT&T economist argues Time Warner merger is good for consumers; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – PLANS TO REACH 500 MARKETS WITH 5G EVOLUTION BY END OF 2018; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Expects to Invest $25 Billion in Capital in 2018, or $23 Billion Net of Expected FirstNet Reimbursements; 16/03/2018 – Brian Stelter: DOJ v AT&T trial has a new start date — Wednesday the 21st — details in @ReliableSources:; 08/03/2018 – ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Union Files Complaint to Force Tax Windfall Plan Disclosure; 11/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer Michael Cohen was a ‘big mistake’; 02/04/2018 – CRN: AT&T’s Move Toward White Box Switches Signals Faster Innovation For Partners

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 138.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 14,216 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 24,451 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 10,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $146.03. About 1.48M shares traded or 18.00% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Inv Ab invested in 1.39% or 21.25M shares. Iron Lc stated it has 11,989 shares. Cna Fincl has invested 0.31% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Nomura Asset Ltd has invested 0.54% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Intersect Cap Limited Liability Corp stated it has 165,203 shares. Regents Of The University Of California has 1.59% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 18,958 shares. At State Bank stated it has 73,382 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Guyasuta Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.24% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Shine Investment Advisory Svcs has 0.06% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). California-based Taylor Frigon Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.65% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Howland Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has 19,831 shares. Aviance Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 408,435 shares or 1.92% of the stock. Chilton Capital Mngmt holds 0.07% or 25,700 shares. First Manhattan Com has invested 0.08% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Amp Investors accumulated 2.25M shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: It Helps To Lose Customers – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “C-Band monetization plans too complex – AT&T – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Most Vital Indicators For AT&T – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Investors Shouldn’t Fear Buffett’s “Silent Warning” on Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Local energy company won’t fight NYSE delisting – San Antonio Business Journal” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $161.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,501 shares to 5,900 shares, valued at $942,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 1,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,800 shares, and cut its stake in Nestle Sa (NSRGY).

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cummins Is Gapping Down For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cummins Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cummins Sees Sales Growth Stall Out – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins makes offer for VW’s large engines unit – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) by 31,137 shares to 519,580 shares, valued at $86.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.07 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29.77M shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).