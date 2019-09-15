Lazard Asset Management Lifted Its Stake in Tech Data (TECD) by $919,152 as Share Value Declined; Confluence Investment Management Holding in Starbucks (SBUX) Has Cut by $1.10 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 57.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 8,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 24,336 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55M, up from 15,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $105.23. About 244,860 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q EPS 3c; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 20/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q Adj EPS $3.50; 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q Net $33.7M; 22/03/2018 – Tech Data: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.60; 19/04/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – COO RICH HUME TO SUCCEED BOB DUTKOWSKY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER IN JUNE 2018; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 13,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 810,663 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.96M, down from 823,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $90.48. About 6.97M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS FOUNDER SAYS MILAN ROASTERY WILL OPEN IN SEPTEMBER; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial-bias education day; 22/05/2018 – The company’s decision to open up its doors and patios to non-paying customers drew complaints that Starbucks stores would turn into havens for drug users and the homeless; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Promises 100% Pay Equality for Women and Minorities; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE/STARBUCKS PACT EXCLUDES READY-TO-DRINK COFFEE,TEA, JUICE; 21/03/2018 – CNN Newsource: Starbucks says it has reached gender and race pay equity in the U.S. BU-70WE; 28/05/2018 – WEI CHUAN FOODS IN TALKS TO SUPPLY MILK TO STARBUCKS: DAILY; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Announces New Standard for Global Pay Equity; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé enters agreement for the perpetual global license of Starbucks consumer and foodservice products; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE SEES STARBUCKS DEAL ADDING POSITIVELY TO EPS FROM 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold TECD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 35.85 million shares or 1.16% more from 35.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $61.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 125,908 shares to 129,470 shares, valued at $7.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grainger W W In (NYSE:GWW) by 71,829 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,086 shares, and cut its stake in Sterling Bancor (NYSE:STL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30B and $6.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares National Amt (MUB) by 7,654 shares to 24,373 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Water Works Co. (NYSE:AWK) by 5,126 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,441 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY).

