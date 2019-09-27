Lazard Asset Management Lifted Its Ppg Inds (PPG) Position by $1.64 Million; Market Value Rose; As Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) Valuation Rose, Sit Investment Associates Boosted Stake by $8.03 Million

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 6.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 14,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 217,138 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.34M, up from 203,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.57 billion market cap company. It closed at $116.66 lastly. It is down 6.97% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG Directors Announce Quarterly Dividend of 45 Cents Per Share; 15/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Errors Will Be Corrected as Appropriate; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET SALES OF APPROXIMATELY $3.8 BLN, UP NEARLY 9 PERCENT VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 30/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG; 19/04/2018 – PPG REPORT ALLEGES MAY HAVE BEEN OTHER UNSPECIFIED EXPENSES; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Unable to Predict the Timing or Outcome of the Investigation; 10/05/2018 – PPG: CO. HAS IDENTIFIED SOME ERRORS FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31; 18/05/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries Unable to Predict Timing or Outcome of Investigation

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) by 1042.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 195,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 214,740 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.86M, up from 18,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $45.47. About 4.21 million shares traded or 27.13% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 11/03/2018 – ASTRA: TREATMENT W/SGLT-2I FOR T2D SHOWED CARDIOVASCULAR GAIN; 11/04/2018 – MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG MOLN.S – ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH ASTRAZENECA ON ONGOING ONCOLOGY CLINICAL STUDY WITH MP0250 IN EGFR-MUTATED NSCLC; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 29/03/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Symbicort ( budesonide + formoterol ) Drug Analysis Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6500P FROM 6300P; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Luye Pharma to Pay $538M Plus a Milestone Payment; 19/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC FDA Approves Tagrisso As First-Line Treatment; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – RESULTS AT AACR INCLUDE UPDATED FINDINGS FROM SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 27/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Recommends Change to Tagrisso Marketing Authorisation; 03/04/2018 – US FDA OKS BYDUREON FOR USE WITH BASAL INSULIN IN PATIENTS WITH

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PPG Names Knavish, Liebert Executive Vice Presidents – Business Wire” on September 23, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Report: PPG could make play for coatings company backed by Warren Buffett – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on September 18, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Multiple Bidders Show Up for Axalta (AXTA) Auction – Source – StreetInsider.com” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “GLIDDEN Paint Doesn’t Announce a 2020 Color of the Year – Business Wire” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PPG Announces Resolution of Securities and Exchange Commission Investigation and Conclusion of DOJ Investigation as to the Company – Business Wire” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $61.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 336,228 shares to 5.93M shares, valued at $1.10 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airls (NYSE:LUV) by 26,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,644 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Adr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PPG shares while 196 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 179.23 million shares or 1.44% less from 181.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Pcl has 11,101 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 960,477 shares. Old Point Tru & Serv N A invested in 4,000 shares. Andra Ap holds 28,900 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 2,985 are owned by First Savings Bank & Of Newtown. Da Davidson & invested in 65,574 shares. The New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.09% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Moreover, Earnest Partners Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Cap Glob Invsts reported 424,383 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 3,607 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Northern has 0.08% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 2.86 million shares. 2,705 are owned by Lincoln. Alphamark Ltd Liability Com, a Kentucky-based fund reported 200 shares. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0.04% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Exane Derivatives holds 1 shares.

More notable recent AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “AstraZeneca (AZN) Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Fasenra to Treat EoE – StreetInsider.com” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Gilead Tops List of Most Innovative Drug Companies – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “AstraZeneca (AZN) Phase III TULIP 2 Trial for Anifrolumab Met Primary Endpoint in Treatment of SLE – StreetInsider.com” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Pharma Stocks You Should Buy Now – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AstraZeneca Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.