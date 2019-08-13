Lazard Asset Management Increases Stake in Netapp (NTAP); As Abbott Labs (ABT) Valuation Rose, Pennsylvania Trust Co Increased Its Stake

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 16,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 374,210 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.91 million, up from 358,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $84.66. About 3.57 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity™ s” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT GOT GUNS FROM HIS FATHER, THE OWNER; 06/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: FDA OKS Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients With Heart Defects; 17/04/2018 – FDA: ABT IMPLANTABLE CARDIAC DEVICES FIRMWARE UPDATE AVAILABLE; 23/05/2018 – Lupe Valdez Prepares to Face Greg Abbott in Texas: `This Election Is Not Going to Be Bought’; 22/05/2018 – Food Industry Veteran Susie Fogelson Launches Strategic Branding, Marketing and Storytelling Firm, F&Co; 30/05/2018 – HoustonChronicle: Sources: Abbott wants more armed guards, mental health services to prevent school shootings; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.23 TO $1.33 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 59C, EST. 58C

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 26.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 118,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 566,899 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.31M, up from 448,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $46.11. About 1.81M shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ NetApp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTAP); 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Net $271M; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Adj EPS $1.05; 28/03/2018 – NetApp Hosts Financial Analyst Day on April 5, 2018; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 59c; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES 1Q NET REV. $1.37B TO $1.47B, EST. $1.42B; 21/03/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Joins NetApp Alliance Partner Program; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q Rev $1.36B-$1.46B; 03/04/2018 – NetApp Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Apr. 11

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.05% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 46,000 shares. Investec Asset Management owns 2.47 million shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 13,000 shares stake. Parkside Bancorporation owns 227 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Limited holds 63,092 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.09% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 120,220 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 117,185 shares. Moors Cabot Incorporated holds 0.01% or 3,200 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Financial holds 0.08% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 418,447 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Cibc Corporation holds 59,865 shares. Btc Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.06% or 5,613 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 216,956 shares.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 112,628 shares to 248,546 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amer Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 142,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 482,058 shares, and cut its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 17,766 shares to 361,523 shares, valued at $36.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 33,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 661,263 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).