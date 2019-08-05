Lazard Asset Management Increases Position in Cosan LTD A (CZZ); Abbott Labs (ABT) Shareholder Bartlett & Co Has Decreased Holding by $955,663

Bartlett & Co decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 1.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co sold 12,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 795,029 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.56M, down from 807,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $83.01. About 3.31M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 million; 31/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – LAUNCH OF ITS AFINION 2 ANALYZER IN U.S; 23/05/2018 – Lupe Valdez Prepares to Face Greg Abbott in Texas: `This Election Is Not Going to Be Bought’; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 09/04/2018 – Commonwealth’s Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott Honored with 2017 WBEC Leadership Award; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 03/04/2018 – Johnson Controls appoints Nancy Berce as chief information officer; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL NUTRITION SALES $ 1,756 MLN VS $1,642 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL PEDIATRIC SALES $994 MLN VS $927 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cosan Ltd A (CZZ) by 17040.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 480,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The institutional investor held 483,356 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60 million, up from 2,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.39% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $13.52. About 826,877 shares traded or 9.27% up from the average. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: ARGENTINE SITUATION NOT AFFECTING APPEAL OF DEAL W/SHELL; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 NET REV. BRL50B-BRL53B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS COMGAS 2018 EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN BRL1.77B-BRL1.87B; 17/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED CZZ.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13.6 FROM $12.4; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SEES ETHANOL AND EFFICIENCY OFFSETTING SUGAR PRICES FALL; 10/05/2018 – COSAN CUTS RAIZEN 2018 CANE CRUSH EST. RANGE TO 62M T-66M T; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS CURRENT SUGAR PRICE IS BELOW GUIDANCE EST

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bgc Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 690,634 shares to 6,983 shares, valued at $37,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) by 44,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,219 shares, and cut its stake in American Homes (NYSE:AMH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31 billion and $2.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 2,761 shares to 365,366 shares, valued at $45.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J.M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mortgage (VMBS).