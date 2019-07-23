Lazard Asset Management Increases Holding in Microsoft (MSFT); Narwhal Capital Management Has Upped Holding in Boeing Co (BA) by $1.48 Million

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 357,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 9.57M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13B, up from 9.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.43. About 25.08M shares traded or 1.98% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Will Spend $5 Billion on Internet of Things Development; 20/04/2018 – DJ Microsoft Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSFT); 07/05/2018 – The chips boost the performance of Microsoft’s Azure machine learning cloud service, and over time will become available for use in other facilities; 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting; 04/04/2018 – ECS Achieves AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Trifacta Available for Deployment Through Microsoft Azure to Provide Faster Data Wrangling & Analytics in the Cloud; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition; 17/05/2018 – Disabled Gamers Get a New Controller From Microsoft

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 3,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 22,461 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.57 million, up from 18,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $373.42. About 4.22 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – American Airlines Expands Boeing 787 Fleet; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BUSINESSES OFFSET THE ADDITIONAL TANKER COST GROWTH IN THE QUARTER OF $81 MILLION; 10/04/2018 – BOEING – IN CONNECTION WITH NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION ACCOUNTING STANDARD, CO REMOVED 66 ORDERS FROM BACKLOG; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Boeing and Boeing Capital at ‘A’/’F1’; Outlook Stable; 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS IT HAS MAINTAINED TALKS WITH BOEING ABOUT PARTNERSHIP BUT STILL HASN’T REACHED AN ACCORD -FILING; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Lion Air Group: Deal Is Largest Incremental Order to Date of the MAX 10 Varian; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER, BOEING IN TALKS; NOTHING ELSE TO DISCLOSURE: CEO; 10/05/2018 – Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 17/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING TECHNICAL TEAM PROVIDING ASSISTANCE AT REQUEST AND UNDER DIRECTION OF U.S. NTSB AS THE AGENCY CONDUCTS ITS INVESTIGATION

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63 million and $459.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,479 shares to 73,074 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,805 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Muniassets Fd Inc (MUA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50M was made by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. Shares for $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pinnacle Fincl owns 6,820 shares. Garrison Bradford Associate reported 1,100 shares. Capital Advsrs Ltd holds 25,944 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. 11,814 were accumulated by Logan Cap. 171,178 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). The New York-based Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas has invested 0.92% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ci Investments accumulated 0.12% or 58,058 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.05% or 762 shares. Personal Capital Advsrs has 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,935 shares. Richard C Young & Ltd has invested 1.45% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Llc holds 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 3,461 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd reported 48,956 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Hamilton Point Inv Advisors owns 857 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Plancorp Limited Co has 4.98% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.33% or 4,184 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management invested in 3.23 million shares or 1.64% of the stock. Quadrant Cap Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 20,466 shares. South Street Advsrs Limited Liability owns 0.91% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 25,440 shares. Pinnacle Holdg Ltd Liability Corp invested in 21,459 shares or 0% of the stock. Aviance Cap Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 19,690 shares. 6,684 were accumulated by Groesbeck Inv Mgmt Nj. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 1.99% or 1.93 million shares in its portfolio. Jolley Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3,502 shares. 91,591 are owned by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Quantum Management stated it has 11,530 shares. Security National Tru reported 86,140 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Liability Company has 4.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wafra reported 562,980 shares. 27,763 are owned by Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishr Ex Tech Sw (IGV) by 7,410 shares to 21,235 shares, valued at $4.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Germany Fd (GF) by 105,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

