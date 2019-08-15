Lazard Asset Management Holds Holding in Wns Hld Adr (WNS); Microchip Technology (MCHP) Stock Value Declined While Wellington Management Group Llp Has Lifted Stake

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wns Hld Adr (WNS) by 311.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 66,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The institutional investor held 87,675 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, up from 21,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wns Hld Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $62. About 124,869 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 150,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 2.87M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $237.83 million, up from 2.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.84% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $86.91. About 1.55 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 09/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $96; 22/04/2018 – DJ Microchip Technology Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHP); 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt of Antitrust Clearance in Taiwan, Approval of Microsemi Shareholders, and Expected Closing Date of Its Acquisition of Microsemi; 22/05/2018 – Fitch’s Actions Affect $13.3 Billion of Total Microchip Debt; 21/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Intention to Offer Senior Secured Notes of Multiple Tranches; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SAYS INTENDS TO OFFER THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT UP TO $2 BLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Microsemi/Microchip Being Reviewed Under Mofcom Simple Procedure; 15/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees Closing Microsemi Buy In Late May or Early June; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – REGARDING PENDING ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI, ON MAY 7TH, 2018, RECEIVED JAPAN ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Fincl holds 0.25% or 37,576 shares in its portfolio. Northwest Investment Counselors Limited Liability Com reported 11,936 shares stake. Azimuth Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 17,220 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 41,065 shares. Rnc Mgmt Lc owns 9,056 shares. Wesbanco Bancshares Inc reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). 370,947 were accumulated by Mariner Limited Liability Com. Columbus Circle has 0.28% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 133,853 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt has 0.32% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Mutual Of Omaha Natl Bank Wealth Mngmt reported 2,916 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 19,700 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. 60,938 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Lazard Asset Ltd Llc holds 817,000 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited reported 53,170 shares. Los Angeles And Equity Research Incorporated reported 116,158 shares.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 1.64M shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $42.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC) by 42,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 491,053 shares, and cut its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).