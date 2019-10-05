Lazard Asset Management Has Upped Its Position in Edison Intl (EIX) as Valuation Rose; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Lowered Stake in Ternium Sa (TX) by $1.61 Million

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Ternium Sa (TX) by 89.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 73,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 8,900 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $200,000, down from 82,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Ternium Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.69. About 95,058 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 25/04/2018 – Ternium Expects Operating Income to Increase in 2Q Versus 1Q; 21/03/2018 Ternium Announces Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM 1Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87, EST. $1.28; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve All Resolutions on Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 15/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $35.80; 17/04/2018 – TERNIUM TX.N CEO VEDOYA SAYS U.S. TARIFFS ON STEEL MAY LEAD TO UNFAIR COMPETITION FROM CHINESE STEEL; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – EXPECTS COST/TON TO RISE SEQUENTIALLY AT MEXICAN UNIT; 24/04/2018 – Ternium Files 2017 Form 20-F

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 118.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 362,035 shares as the company's stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 667,648 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.01M, up from 305,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $75.59. About 1.81M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $61.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 98,920 shares to 147,800 shares, valued at $43.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 78.31% or $1.95 from last year’s $2.49 per share. TX’s profit will be $106.01 million for 8.65 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Ternium S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.30% negative EPS growth.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 54,330 shares to 172,630 shares, valued at $7.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.