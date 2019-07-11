Lazard Asset Management Has Trimmed Its American Tower (AMT) Holding by $414,291; Valuation Rose; Dominion Energy (D) Shareholder Davidson D A & Company Raised Position

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 2,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,181 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.24M, down from 69,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $209.75. About 113,744 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Davidson D A & Company increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 64.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company bought 12,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,977 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 18,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $78. About 141,392 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 09/05/2018 – DAVID CHRISTIAN TO RETIRE FROM DOMINION ENERGY; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $10.67 million activity. DOLAN RAYMOND P had sold 7,243 shares worth $1.19M on Tuesday, January 22. Bartlett Thomas A had sold 51,203 shares worth $8.45 million.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simon Property (NYSE:SPG) by 61,447 shares to 632,412 shares, valued at $115.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zayo Group Hold (NYSE:ZAYO) by 79,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple Hospitality REIT Has Significant Upside – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “WashREIT Completes Acquisition of Maryland Tranche of Value-Add Multifamily Portfolio – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cousins Properties, Tier REIT shareholders approve combination – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why We Think American Tower (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schwab U.S. REIT ETF: Mid-Year Performance Review And Outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability holds 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 295 shares. Crosspoint Cap Strategies Ltd Co has invested 3.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 30,000 shares. Greatmark Invest Prtnrs holds 0.08% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,282 shares. Woodstock holds 0.09% or 2,639 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Llc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Augustine Asset invested in 0.92% or 7,000 shares. Braun Stacey Assoc invested in 81,090 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2,673 shares. Bruni J V & reported 0.8% stake. The Georgia-based Synovus has invested 0.19% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd has 0.09% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Thomas White Int Ltd has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Liability Co has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Creative Planning holds 0.02% or 33,102 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought 1,965 shares worth $149,998.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Would Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Know This Before Buying Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ViiV’s HIV-1 pill Dovato OK’d in Europe – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.