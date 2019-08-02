Lazard Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding in Splunk (SPLK) as Market Valuation Rose; As U S G (USG) Share Price Were Volatile, Holder Yakira Capital Management Lowered Holding

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 18.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 28,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 120,343 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21M, down from 148,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 11/05/2018 – USG’s four director nominees fail to win shareholder backing; 23/04/2018 – Knauf Sends Letter to USG Shareholders Urging Them to Vote AGAINST All Four USG Director Nominees on GOLD Proxy Card Today; 13/04/2018 – USG FILES PROXY URGING HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR COMPANY NOMINEES; 16/04/2018 – KNAUF SAYS USG DENIAL OF REQUEST FOR MATERIALS VIOLATES RIGHTS; 25/04/2018 – USG CORP – NEW CORPORATE STRATEGY ANNOUNCED AT INVESTOR DAY EXPECTED TO DRIVE CONTINUED PROFITABLE GROWTH AND INCREASE SHAREHOLDER VALUE OVER MID-TERM; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire-Backed USG Rejects Knauf’s $5.9 Billion Takeover Offer; 24/04/2018 – USG Boral enters a four-year partnership with Habitat for Humanity International in Asia-Pacific; 12/04/2018 – USG BOARD SENDS LETTER TO HOLDERS; 26/03/2018 – Knauf Currently Owns 10.46% Stake in USG; 30/04/2018 – Glass Lewis Notes USG Board Has Failed to Communicate View on Value

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 32.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 306,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 637,022 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.37M, down from 943,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $135.06. About 1.21 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 25/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $114; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9C; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wafra Inc accumulated 0.3% or 69,334 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 0% or 502,257 shares. Maplelane Cap Lc owns 52,001 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Partner Invest Ltd Partnership holds 0.41% or 2,848 shares. First Citizens Retail Bank & Tru holds 0.18% or 13,139 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 25.65 million shares. Korea Investment Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). California State Teachers Retirement owns 239,580 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust owns 1.30 million shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp reported 5,671 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Cap Ltd has 56,246 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag owns 287,396 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Jag Mgmt holds 137,949 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 51 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Trade Talk Cools Off Record-Setting Market – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Splunk Is Still A Great Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Splunk Stock Jumped 11.9% in November – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tenable: Trading At An Attractive Entry Point – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Splunk Inc (SPLK) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wipro Ltd Adr (NYSE:WIT) by 433,973 shares to 610,260 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keysight Tec (NYSE:KEYS) by 103,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,471 shares, and has risen its stake in Pdli 2.75 12/21 (Prn).

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.51 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $349.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 70,800 shares to 97,500 shares, valued at $17.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hometown Bankshares Corp (HMTA) by 33,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Tribune Media Co.