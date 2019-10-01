Lazard Asset Management Has Trimmed Blackstone Mort (BXMT) Position by $578,445 as Stock Price Declined; Oakbrook Investments Position in Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Has Boosted by $931,840 as Share Price Declined

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mort (BXMT) by 6.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 16,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 224,173 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.98M, down from 240,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mort for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.8. About 213,987 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) by 94.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 35,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 73,850 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.95 million, up from 38,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.57. About 422,271 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 19,931 shares or 0% of the stock. American Intll Group accumulated 277,802 shares. Milestone Gp holds 0.05% or 12,400 shares in its portfolio. Leavell Investment reported 60,623 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 178,261 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 0.07% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 2.83 million shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 218,286 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors has 1,082 shares. Community Financial Svcs Grp Inc Lc owns 224,118 shares. Capital Innovations Limited Liability Com holds 24,887 shares or 1.71% of its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 347 shares. Pitcairn Communications reported 7,621 shares. 8,722 were reported by Advsrs Asset Mngmt. Punch And Assocs Inv reported 153,295 shares. Tiemann Advsr Ltd Liability Company owns 8,221 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64 billion and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) by 11,710 shares to 10,700 shares, valued at $500,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corporatio (NYSE:UTX) by 12,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,561 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Opportunities In Lumber And Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” on May 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weyerhaeuser sells Michigan timberlands for $300M – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A 5.4% Income Safety Housing Play: Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Weyerhaeuser, Western Digital and Air Products & Chemicals – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Long-Term Payers Announce Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Zacks.com published: “What’s in Store for Blackstone Mortgage’s (BXMT) Q2 Earnings? – Zacks.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “My K.I.S.S. Pick In The Commercial Mortgage REIT Sector: Blackstone Mortgage – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Still A Buy? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.53, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold BXMT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 75.24 million shares or 6.96% more from 70.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Fincl holds 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 194,400 shares. Cwm Limited Com holds 0% or 31 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Techs LP holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 20,712 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Lc holds 0.01% or 15,900 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Gvo Asset owns 1.68M shares for 48.4% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsr Incorporated invested in 25 shares. Mraz Amerine & Associate holds 0.16% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 14,875 shares. 284,227 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase & Company. Paradigm Capital Management Incorporated owns 41,500 shares. Advisors Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.77% or 839,303 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Neville Rodie & Shaw reported 286,223 shares. Comerica Natl Bank accumulated 0.01% or 20,353 shares.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $61.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Concho Resource (NYSE:CXO) by 41,710 shares to 117,001 shares, valued at $12.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) by 211,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 278,584 shares, and has risen its stake in Mexico Fund (MXF).

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.58M for 14.92 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.