Lazard Asset Management Has Raised Leidos Holdings (LDOS) Position by $3.64 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Stock Declined, Credit Capital Investments Boosted Position

Credit Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 57.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc bought 114,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The institutional investor held 315,774 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 200,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $720.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $1.985. About 5.83 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 17/05/2018 – Nabors 21.7% Owned by Hedge Funds; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 09/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Offerings of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 08/05/2018 – Nabors Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Leidos Holdings (LDOS) by 36.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 56,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 211,245 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.54M, up from 154,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Leidos Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $85.42. About 306,371 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 11/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Declares Dividend of 32c; 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS GETS DEPT. OF VETERANS IT ORDER W/ POTENTIAL VALUE $472M; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Civil Rev $840M; 22/05/2018 – Dyncorp launches dual-track review; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $1.03; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Army Selects Leidos to Continue Geospatial Intelligence Support with $200 Million Contract; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS – AWARDED CONTRACT BY U.S. ARMY TO CONTINUE TO PROVIDE LOGISTICS SERVICES TO 1(ST) THEATER SUSTAINMENT COMMAND SUPPORTING U.S. ARMY CENTRAL; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Net $102M; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Army Awards Leidos Munitions Services Contract; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q EPS 66c

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00 million and $92.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evergreen Mgmt Limited Company owns 30,942 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mitchell Gp Incorporated has invested 1.86% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Renaissance Technology Ltd Company has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 1.40M shares. Bridgeway Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Cullen Frost Bankers has 500 shares. 331,606 are owned by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Public Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.01% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 299,300 shares. Blackrock accumulated 42.17 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd Co has 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 991 shares. 28,195 were accumulated by Cibc Asset Management. 91,153 were accumulated by D E Shaw And Co. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 64,677 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.01% or 857,900 shares in its portfolio. Meyer Handelman has 0.01% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 44,800 shares.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $474,760 activity. Beder Tanya S also bought $115,695 worth of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold LDOS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 104.88 million shares or 3.02% less from 108.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Hldg Plc has invested 0.03% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Ironwood Lc reported 0.01% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Federated Inc Pa accumulated 0.01% or 49,292 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 140,825 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.08% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Tru Of Vermont holds 0.01% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) or 2,634 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 661,233 shares. First Personal Ser holds 0% or 159 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management reported 0.01% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Prudential Pcl reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Schroder Investment Mgmt Gru Incorporated holds 0.1% or 978,121 shares. 1,832 are owned by Advisors Asset Mgmt. Daiwa Secs Gp reported 0% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Regions, Alabama-based fund reported 27,044 shares.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Insur (NYSE:UVE) by 52,449 shares to 45,214 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyworks Solut (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 258,154 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishr Ex Tech Sw (IGV).