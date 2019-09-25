Lazard Asset Management Has Raised Its Adv Micro Dev I (AMD) Holding by $5.53 Million; Shares Rose; Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Lowered Position in Selective Ins Group Com (SIGI) by $874,014 as Market Valuation Rose

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Adv Micro Dev I (AMD) by 999.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 184,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 202,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.15 million, up from 18,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Adv Micro Dev I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $29.04. About 41.42 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 19/04/2018 – 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen™ Desktop Processors Deliver Best-in-Class Compute Performance and Even Faster Gaming Framerates than Previous Generation; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises 100 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS VULNERABILITIES IT FOUND IN AMD CHIPS HAVE POTENTIAL TO PUT ORGANIZATIONS AT “SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED RISK OF CYBER-ATTACKS”; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 04/04/2018 – Chinese Crypto Mining Hardware Putting AMD, Nvidia Under Threat; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises 150 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 25/04/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC AMD.O – QTRLY COMPUTING AND GRAPHICS SEGMENT REVENUE WAS $1.12 BLN, UP 95 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 16/05/2018 – Tech Today: AMD’s Window of Opportunity, Spotify’s Churn, Defending AMAT — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 24/05/2018 – Massive Growth in Internet of Things (IoT) Market Evidenced by Skyrocketing Number of Connected Devices

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Selective Ins Group Inc Com (SIGI) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 11,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.81% . The hedge fund held 1.43 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $107.01M, down from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Selective Ins Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $75.38. About 115,181 shares traded. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) has risen 27.57% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SIGI News: 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter Catastrophe Losses, Other Property Losses and Net Favorable Reserve Dev; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Selective Insurance’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – Selective: Catastrophe Losses Primarily Relate to East Coast Winter Storm in Jan, Nor’Easters in March; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance: Losses ro Reduce Fully Diluted Earnings Per Shr by 44c; 02/05/2018 – Selective Insurance 1Q EPS 32c; 02/05/2018 – SELECTIVE INSURANCE 1Q OPER EPS 46C, EST. 48C; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance Group Announces 1Q Catastrophe Losses, Other Property Losses and Net Favorable Reserve Development; 09/04/2018 – SELECTIVE INSURANCE 1Q PROPERTY LOSSES EXCEEDED EXPECTATIONS; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter Catastrophe Losses, Other Property Losses and Net Favorable Reserve Development; 23/04/2018 – DJ Selective Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIGI)

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $61.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytic (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 7,053 shares to 183,298 shares, valued at $26.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cemex3.72 3/20 (Prn) by 4.30M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33.70 million shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.52 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.3 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.99 per share. SIGI’s profit will be $66.49M for 16.83 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Selective Insurance Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.45% negative EPS growth.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $10.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc Com (NYSE:APD) by 135,872 shares to 159,038 shares, valued at $12.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (NYSE:LH) by 29,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 454,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (NYSE:FIS).