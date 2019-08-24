Lazard Asset Management Has Raised Crown Castle (CCI) Holding; Koppers Holdings (KOP) Market Valuation Rose While Mountain Lake Investment Management Increased by $1.31 Million Its Position

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 52,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The hedge fund held 652,500 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.95 million, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.97% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $25.82. About 82,569 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE ANNUALIZED RUN RATE OF $0.40 TO $0.50 PER SHARE IN 2019; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL TO CREATE LEADING UTILITY POLE,; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Hldgs Announces Retirement of Thomas Loadman, SVP, Railroad Products and Services; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.05 TO $4.25; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $210 Million; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.05-Adj EPS $4.25; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Unit to Buy Industrial Unit of Cox Industries for $200 Million; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – INCREASES 2018 FORECAST TO $1.9 BLN SALES & $240 MLN ADJUSTED EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.13, REV VIEW $1.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle (CCI) by 221.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 3,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $683,000, up from 1,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $146.34. About 1.73 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $1.40 million activity.

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00 million and $272.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consol Coal Res Lp by 105,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $4.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 177,776 shares to 909,978 shares, valued at $45.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Hlth (NYSE:UHS) by 6,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,388 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG).