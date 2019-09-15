Lazard Asset Management Has Lowered Its Toro Co (TTC) Stake by $9.97 Million; Cheviot Value Management Has Increased Stake in Newmont Mining (NEM) as Market Valuation Rose

Cheviot Value Management Llc increased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 84.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc bought 131,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 286,138 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.01M, up from 155,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.62. About 7.64M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining: Portfolio Includes 54 Precious Metals, Industrial Minerals Royalties; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Announces New Board Member; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c; 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Toro Co (TTC) by 43.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 151,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 194,686 shares of the tools and hardware company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.02M, down from 345,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Toro Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $74.16. About 465,275 shares traded. The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has risen 23.19% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TTC News: 21/03/2018 – TTC SUGAR TARGETS OVER HALF OF VIETNAM SUGAR MARKET SHARE; 24/05/2018 – Toro 2Q Adj EPS $1.20; 14/05/2018 – All-New Horror Anthology Series GUILLERMO DEL TORO PRESENTS 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT, From The Acclaimed Academy Award-Winning Filmmak; 04/04/2018 – Motor racing-Honda replaces Toro Rosso engine parts for Bahrain GP; 24/05/2018 – TORO CO – COMPANY NOW EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL 2018 TO BE ABOUT 4 PERCENT; 24/05/2018 – TORO CO TTC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $2.66 TO $2.71; 19/04/2018 – TORO ENERGY ADVANCES BPD STUDIES FOR WILUNA URANIUM PROJECT; 24/05/2018 – Toro Sees 3Q Adj EPS 64c-Adj EPS 67c; 14/05/2018 – All-New Horror Anthology Series GUILLERMO DEL TORO PRESENTS 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT, From The Acclaimed Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker, Coming Soon To Netflix; 17/04/2018 – Impax Adds Toro, Exits California Water, Cuts Acuity Brands: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 37,234 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 13,071 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Assetmark Inc holds 696 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.05% or 1.12 million shares. Wilkins Counsel Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 373,810 shares. Macquarie Group Limited has 12,645 shares. Brave Asset has invested 0.29% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). U S owns 39,782 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Caprock Grp Incorporated reported 9,609 shares. Fosun Ltd invested in 122,353 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Trexquant Invest Lp invested in 178,651 shares. Perkins Coie Tru holds 0% or 33 shares in its portfolio. Investec Asset Mngmt invested in 1.29M shares or 0.19% of the stock.

Cheviot Value Management Llc, which manages about $280.11 million and $231.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (NYSE:PFE) by 8,279 shares to 202,306 shares, valued at $8.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 43.75% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.32 per share. TTC’s profit will be $49.04M for 40.30 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by The Toro Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.58% negative EPS growth.

