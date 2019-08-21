Lazard Asset Management Has Lowered American Homes (AMH) Position as Share Price Rose; Pan American Silver (PAAS) Market Value Rose While Oppenheimer & Close Has Lifted by $667,342 Its Position

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Homes (AMH) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 19,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The institutional investor held 128,725 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, down from 148,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Homes for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $25.11. About 1.03 million shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q REV. $258.0M, EST. $251.3M; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Core FFO/Share 25 Cents; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE REVENUES GROWTH 3.5% – 4.5%; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades $120.4 million of RMBS issued from American Home 4 Rent 2015-SFR1; 14/05/2018 – LONG POND ADDED AMH, LQ, VICI, APLE, GPT IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent CFO Diana Laing to Resign; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q Rev $258M; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT NAMES CHRISTOPHER LAU AS CFO

Oppenheimer & Close Llc increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 117.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc bought 51,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 95,070 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 43,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.56B market cap company. The stock increased 3.26% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $16.79. About 1.98 million shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP BP.L AND PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WIN RIGHTS TO BLOCK 34 AT SOUTHEAST BASINS IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATER AUCTION; 22/03/2018 – Pan American Silver Announces Filing of 2017 Audited Annual Financial Statements; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – ENGAGED IN A MEDIATION PROCESS BEING LED BY SOCIAL AFFAIRS GENERAL OFFICE OF PERUVIAN MINISTRY OF ENERGY AND MINES; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP SAYS WILL MAINTAIN PERSONNEL AT MINE AT LEVELS NECESSARY FOR SITE SECURITY AND REDUCED OPERATING ACTIVITIES; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP, PAN AMERICAN WIN OIL BLOCK 34 IN MEXICO AUCTION; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER ANNOUNCES END TO COMMUNITY ROADBLOCKS AT HUARON MINE; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER – OPERATIONS AT HUARON MINE SUSPENDED SINCE APRIL 24, AS A RESULT OF ROAD BLOCKADES BY MEMBERS OF NEARBY HUAYLLAY COMMUNITY; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP PAAS.TO – COMPANY EXPECTS MINE OPERATIONS WILL RETURN TO NORMAL LEVELS WITHIN NEXT 48 HOURS; 25/05/2018 – MiningFeeds.com: Breaking: Pan American Silver’s Dolores mine in North Mexico overrun by narco gang last nightComplements of @; 27/03/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WINS RIGHTS TO BLOCK 31 AT SOUTHEAST BASINS IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATER AUCTION

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold AMH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 246.41 million shares or 3.47% more from 238.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9.78M are owned by Principal Financial Group Incorporated. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 29,009 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 402,061 shares. Loeb Prtn Corporation reported 0% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). The Colorado-based Alps Advisors has invested 0% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Bokf Na invested in 0.02% or 40,624 shares. Citigroup invested in 0.01% or 310,616 shares. Diamond Hill Management has invested 0% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). And Buildings Invest Mgmt Ltd Co holds 4.39% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 789,000 shares. 9,000 are owned by Engineers Gate Manager Lp. Franklin Res reported 0% stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 196,250 shares. Quantbot Techs Lp holds 32,639 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.19% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Weiss Multi, Alabama-based fund reported 380,328 shares.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nbix 2.25 05/24 (Prn) by 2.55 million shares to 14.75M shares, valued at $19.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sumitomo M Adr (NYSE:SMFG) by 11.63 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishs Msci India (INDA).

