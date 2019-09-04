Lazard Asset Management Has Lifted Commerce Bancsh (CBSH) Stake by $10.62 Million; As South Jersey Ind (SJI) Share Price Rose, Reaves W H & Company Has Upped Holding by $1.01 Million

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in South Jersey Ind (SJI) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 31,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% . The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.54M, up from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in South Jersey Ind for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $32.69. About 307,067 shares traded. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 1.98% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO A FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT WITH AN AFFILIATE OF BOFA MERRILL LYNCH; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES TO OFFER UP TO $325M OF SHRS; 20/04/2018 – DJ South Jersey Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SJI); 10/04/2018 SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q Economic EPS $1.26; 18/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES OFFERINGS PRICES AT $29.50/SHR; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $1.26, EST. 93C; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q EPS $1.40; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within South Jersey Industries, SITO Mobile, Ormat Technologies, R; 18/04/2018 – South Jersey Industries Volume Surges Almost 13 Times Average

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Commerce Bancsh (CBSH) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 183,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 3.90M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $226.65 million, up from 3.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancsh for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $56.79. About 241,837 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 3,039 shares to 203,025 shares, valued at $22.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corporati by 131,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 285,737 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold CBSH shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cooke & Bieler Limited Partnership has invested 0.66% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). State Street Corp reported 5.56 million shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 5,250 shares. Jag Cap Mngmt Lc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Smithfield Trust has 0% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 85,174 shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 10,090 shares. Utah Retirement Sys invested 0.02% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Glenmede Tru Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,649 shares. Apriem, a California-based fund reported 4,312 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 1.51 million shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 358,581 shares. Bb&T Corp accumulated 55,251 shares. Dupont holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 7,494 shares. Bartlett & Limited Liability Corp invested in 20 shares.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Reit Com (NYSE:AMT) by 54,861 shares to 7,724 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 129,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,100 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc Spons Adr (NYSE:BP).