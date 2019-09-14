Lazard Asset Management Has Decreased Stake in Pnm Resources (PNM) by $1.39 Million as Shares Rose; Second Curve Capital Holds Position in Bancorp Del (TBBK)

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (TBBK) by 24.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 330,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.63% . The hedge fund held 1.66M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.77M, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Bancorp Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $580.24M market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.22. About 324,834 shares traded or 60.58% up from the average. The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has declined 1.73% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.73% the S&P500. Some Historical TBBK News: 14/05/2018 – U.S. says Centra Tech co-founders indicted for cryptocurrency fraud; 26/04/2018 – BANCORP INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 21% TO $30.1 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 The Bancorp 1Q EPS 25c; 08/05/2018 – The Bancorp Bank Provides SBA Financing for Tallahassee Assisted-Living Community; 16/05/2018 – BANCORP INC – CO REPORTS TERMINATION OF PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED SALE OF A $36.9 MILLION NON-PERFORMING LOAN – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – The Bancorp Names Jennifer Terry Chief Human Resources Officer

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pnm Resources (PNM) by 10.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 27,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 236,436 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.04 million, down from 264,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pnm Resources for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $50.17. About 361,435 shares traded. PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has risen 30.37% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PNM News: 16/03/2018 – PNM Declares Preferred Dividend; 07/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES SAYS ON MARCH 6, ENTERED INTO THIRD AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT, AMENDING ITS $150 MLN TERM LOAN – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources 1Q Ongoing EPS 21c; 20/04/2018 – DJ PNM Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNM); 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources Affirms 2018 Ongoing EPS $1.82-$1.92; 13/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC PNM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.07 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CALPERS SAYS ENCOURAGE PNM RESOURCES SHAREOWNERS TO SUPPORT PROPOSAL #4 ON CLIMATE RISK REPORTING – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources Profit Down on Settlement Costs; 23/05/2018 – PNM SAYS WESTMORELAND UNIT REPAID FULL AMOUNT OF LOAN MAY 22; 13/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – EXPECTED TO AFFIRM COMPANY’S 2018 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.82 TO $1.92 PER DILUTED SHARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 14 investors sold TBBK shares while 47 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 45.33 million shares or 2.44% more from 44.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signia Capital Mgmt Lc has 3.24% invested in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) for 291,463 shares. Kennedy Mgmt reported 600,790 shares. Wellington Gp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 3,597 shares. Credit Agricole S A owns 96,000 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada has 40,601 shares. Stifel, a Missouri-based fund reported 151,590 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 214,212 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has 5,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price Michael F invested in 407,500 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 44,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Ajo Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Citigroup Inc stated it has 0% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0% or 18,895 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 448,940 shares.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33 million and $145.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 280,000 shares to 247,604 shares, valued at $4.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 56,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,000 shares, and cut its stake in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC).

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $61.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) by 51,500 shares to 571,080 shares, valued at $104.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW) by 10,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold PNM shares while 74 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 70.56 million shares or 0.33% more from 70.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) for 4,492 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 561,618 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.05% or 20,400 shares. Tower Research Cap (Trc) invested in 3,620 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Captrust Financial reported 0% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Crow Point Prtn Limited Company holds 5.9% or 720,744 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Mgmt Limited Liability reported 2,134 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.1% stake. First Personal Services holds 0% of its portfolio in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) for 62 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Piedmont Inv Advsr accumulated 10,189 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Com holds 42,457 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 719,135 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Vanguard invested 0.02% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). 1,865 were reported by Tru Company Of Vermont.