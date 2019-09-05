Lazard Asset Management Has Decreased Its Universal Insur (UVE) Position as Stock Price Declined; Bright Rock Capital Management Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Cut as Shares Declined

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 86.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 166,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 191,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.61B market cap company. The stock increased 3.97% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $32.98. About 11.01 million shares traded or 5.97% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Insur (UVE) by 53.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 52,449 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.19% . The institutional investor held 45,214 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, down from 97,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Insur for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $898.41M market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.3. About 233,487 shares traded. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) has declined 43.89% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.89% the S&P500. Some Historical UVE News: 29/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend Of $0.16 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $191.5 MLN VS $174.9 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial; 29/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 14c; 03/04/2018 UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDER SEAN DOWNES REPORTS 5.1% STAKE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Universal Insurance Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVE); 04/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary UPCIC Writes First Homeowners Insurance Policy and Launches Universal Direct in New Hampshire; 04/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary UPCIC Writes First Homeowners Insurance Policy and Launches Universal Direct in N; 30/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Insurance Subsidiaries Complete 2018-2019 Reinsurance Programs; 12/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04M for 20.11 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pekin Hardy Strauss, a Illinois-based fund reported 14,349 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 80,216 shares. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Co stated it has 6,233 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Trust Co has invested 0.08% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Co Ltd has invested 0.29% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Roanoke Asset Management Corporation stated it has 0.72% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd has 0.02% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 10,746 shares. 6,429 were reported by Bluefin Trading Limited Liability. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability Corporation holds 36,983 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. 16,379 were reported by Stadion Money Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Cypress Gp has 0.37% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 10,285 were accumulated by Roundview Capital Lc. Moreover, New England Research And has 0.26% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 8,874 shares. Guardian Life Of America invested in 3,996 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 3,547 are owned by Kistler.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold UVE shares while 63 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 25.10 million shares or 2.94% less from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt stated it has 115,959 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 24,860 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners reported 2,530 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 0.02% or 367,800 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). Glenmede Na reported 116 shares. 878 were accumulated by Us Natl Bank De. Raymond James & holds 7,656 shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Advsrs has invested 0% in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). Millennium Mngmt Ltd owns 0% invested in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) for 22,554 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has 1,903 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation accumulated 0% or 1,000 shares. 60,500 were accumulated by Swiss Bancorporation. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). 128,707 were accumulated by Qs Investors Limited Com.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Korn/Ferry Intl (NYSE:KFY) by 7,542 shares to 7,805 shares, valued at $348,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 183,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Ypf Sociedad An (NYSE:YPF).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $940,223 activity. Donaghy Stephen also bought $266,117 worth of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) on Monday, August 5.