Lazard Asset Management Has Decreased Its Southwest Airls (LUV) Holding; Hansberger Growth Investors LP Trimmed Canadian Pacific Railway LTD (CP) Stake By $5.82 Million

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) stake by 51.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 24,748 shares as Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)’s stock rose 6.86%. The Hansberger Growth Investors Lp holds 23,531 shares with $5.54M value, down from 48,279 last quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd now has $31.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $230.41. About 195,339 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD -UNIT ISSUING US$500 MLN OF 4.000% NOTES DUE 2028; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC: CIRB SETS NEW DATES FOR RATIFICATION VOTE; 29/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – OVER 3000 CONDUCTORS AND LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS AT CANADIAN PACIFIC WENT ON STRIKE AT 2200 ET TUESDAY; 20/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA SAYS MINISTER OF LABOUR AGREED TO CANADIAN PACIFIC’S REQUEST TO ORDER VOTE ON FINAL OFFER TO RENEW COLLECTIVE AGREEMENTS; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q Net C$348M; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific, Teamsters Union Reach Tentative Agreement — Union; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q EPS C$2.41; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific: Deal Subject to Union Ratification; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific CEO Keith Creel: ‘Positive Result’ for Employees, Canadian Economy; 26/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway union serves strike notice

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased Southwest Airls (LUV) stake by 11.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 26,140 shares as Southwest Airls (LUV)’s stock declined 4.40%. The Lazard Asset Management Llc holds 202,644 shares with $10.29M value, down from 228,784 last quarter. Southwest Airls now has $30.00B valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $55.82. About 2.63 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 19/04/2018 – Southwest engine failure couldn’t ‘have happened at a worse time for GE,’ former exec says; 02/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST INSPECTING FAN BLADES AFTER APRIL 17 ENGINE FAILURE; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO: `A LITTLE SOFTNESS’ IN SALES TO BE EXPECTED:CNBC; 02/05/2018 – Cracked Window Forces Southwest Jet Landing; 08/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FEB. TRAFFIC UP 3.5% :LUV US; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Now Sees 1Q Operating Expenses per Available Seat Mile Flat to Up 1%; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS STILL COULD BEGIN FLYING TO HAWAII THIS YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Maker of Southwest Airlines Engine Calls for Closer Inspections; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan Talks Tax Reform at Southwest Airlines

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Optimum Invest Advsrs has 0.13% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Moreover, Pictet Asset has 0.01% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 107,238 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Il reported 9,988 shares stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Com Limited reported 9,987 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability stated it has 0.16% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). American Int Grp has 184,679 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Bancorp holds 175 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strategic Wealth Gru Limited Liability Corporation holds 10,906 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Carroll Associate reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 132,811 shares. 17,500 were accumulated by Quinn Opportunity Partners Limited Liability. Advisors Ok holds 0.01% or 5,240 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% or 515,292 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.06% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Parkside Comml Bank reported 1,701 shares.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $575.14M for 13.04 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Southwest Airlines backs unit revenue outlook – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Southwest Airlines Is Shrugging Off the Oil Price Spike (but American Airlines Isn’t) – Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Weigh In On Southwest Airlines, EA And More – Benzinga” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Southwest Airlines has $6400 highest and $49 lowest target. $55.86’s average target is 0.07% above currents $55.82 stock price. Southwest Airlines had 13 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, April 26 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Imperial Capital. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Sell” on Wednesday, March 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, March 28. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight” rating.

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) stake by 55,282 shares to 477,721 valued at $25.03M in 2019Q2. It also upped Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) stake by 42,388 shares and now owns 154,302 shares. Ishares Msci Ai (ACWX) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Canadian Pacific Railway has $33500 highest and $240 lowest target. $276’s average target is 19.79% above currents $230.41 stock price. Canadian Pacific Railway had 8 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, July 8.

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $3.56 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.41 from last year’s $3.15 per share. CP’s profit will be $491.47M for 16.18 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.21 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.90% EPS growth.