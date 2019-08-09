Lazard Asset Management Has Cut Its Motorola Sol (MSI) Holding by $91.44 Million; As Range Resources (RRC) Stock Price Declined, Holder S&Co Has Decreased by $913,506 Its Position

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 83,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 74,755 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, down from 157,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $4.375. About 7.20 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 17/05/2018 – Range Resources 21% Owned by Hedge Funds; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH A SYNDICATE OF TWENTY-SEVEN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS HAS A MAXIMUM FACILITY SIZE OF $4 BLN; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Range Resources ‘BB+’Rating; Outlook Stable; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST RANGE RESOURCES BOARD NOMINEES; 27/03/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP RRC.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS BOARD APPOINTED MARK SCUCCHI TO SERVE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 10 Conference; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 14/03/2018 – SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANTS OPTIONS; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Adj EPS 46c

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Motorola Sol (MSI) by 17.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 653,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 3.14 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $441.02M, down from 3.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Motorola Sol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $177.34. About 428,428 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 09/03/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: MSI Titan laptop with a Core i7-8850H shows up at e-tailer; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG Announces Executive Leadership Transition; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS: PACT EXTENDED FOR 7 YRS, VALUED AT A$261M; 16/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 28/03/2018 – MSI SAYS SAMUEL SCOTT WON’T STAND FOR BOARD RE-ELECTION; 28/03/2018 – Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Avigilon; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY MOTOROLA SO; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON SHAREHOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE ACQUISITION BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees FY18 Rev Up 14%; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS: PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA PACT EXTENDED

Since March 1, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $624,843 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $97,997 was made by FUNK JAMES M on Monday, March 11. Shares for $32,188 were bought by Scucchi Mark on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holt Advsr Lc Dba Holt Ptnrs LP holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 65,035 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% or 4,680 shares in its portfolio. Highbridge Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 69,228 shares. Sei Investments holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 329,031 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 22,517 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.01% or 40,800 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Ltd holds 9.98M shares or 7.86% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). 916,209 are held by Principal Financial Group Inc. King Luther Capital Management invested in 20,663 shares or 0% of the stock. Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv holds 0% or 62,424 shares in its portfolio. Grp Inc owns 414,201 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Inc reported 0.01% stake.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 107.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% negative EPS growth.

