Lazard Asset Management Has Cut Its American Elec P (AEP) Position; Federated Investors (FII)’s Sentiment Is 1.12

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased American Elec P (AEP) stake by 29.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 1.37M shares as American Elec P (AEP)’s stock rose 6.91%. The Lazard Asset Management Llc holds 3.32M shares with $277.94 million value, down from 4.69 million last quarter. American Elec P now has $44.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $90.77. About 407,801 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 14/05/2018 – AEP Names Smoak President And COO Of SWEPCO; 16/05/2018 – LOUISIANA PSC POSTPONES VOTE ON AEP’S $4.5 BILLION WIND CATCHER; 04/04/2018 – EPA: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport, La., Earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees FY Adj EPS $3.75-Adj EPS $3.95; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees 2018 EPS $3.71-EPS $3.91; 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON ROE FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; 03/05/2018 – AEP Generation Resources Seeks Bids For Coal; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES RETURNING EXCESS TAX FUNDS TO CUSTOMERS OVER 10 YEARS; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Adj EPS 96c

Federated Investors Inc (FII) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 114 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 102 sold and reduced holdings in Federated Investors Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 74.91 million shares, down from 76.15 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Federated Investors Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 6 to 5 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 70 Increased: 76 New Position: 38.

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stake by 84,460 shares to 394,018 valued at $103.00M in 2019Q1. It also upped Rwt 5.625 19 (Prn) stake by 1.86M shares and now owns 12.68M shares. Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Brave Asset Incorporated reported 0.17% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). 3,040 were reported by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Tower Rech Cap Limited Co (Trc) reported 0.06% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Rampart Invest Mgmt Comm Ltd Co reported 0.36% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Rare Infra invested in 1.18M shares or 6.76% of the stock. Pictet Asset Management has 0.57% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Hightower Advsr Lc has invested 0.04% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Northeast Mgmt holds 2,726 shares. Godsey And Gibb Assocs accumulated 2,550 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Lp Nc reported 0.14% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). 4,500 were reported by Juncture Wealth Strategies Lc. Bp Pcl accumulated 54,000 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 26,000 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 0.06% or 74,474 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. American Electric Power had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20. UBS maintained American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs downgraded American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) on Monday, April 8 to “Neutral” rating.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.01 per share. AEP’s profit will be $493.43 million for 22.69 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.77% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $33.24. About 150,334 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (FII) has risen 24.32% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – FEDERATED WILL FUND TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH AND AN EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 13/04/2018 – Federated Investors, Inc. to Acquire Majority Interest in London-based integrated ESG Manager Hermes Investment Management from BT Pension Scheme; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS 1Q REV. $263.9M, EST. $277.8M; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Adds Dropbox, Exits WageWorks: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in uniQure NV; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – UPON CLOSING, FEDERATED WILL PAY £246 MLN (APPROXIMATELY $350 MLN) TO BTPS FOR A 60 PERCENT INTEREST IN HERMES; 12/03/2018 – Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund Declares Dividend; 23/05/2018 – With 10 percent of its enlarged capital offered in the initial public offering (IPO), Shenzhen-based FII would have a valuation of about $43 billion at listing; 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS 1Q EPS 60C, EST. 65C

Analysts await Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 1.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.59 per share. FII’s profit will be $60.72 million for 13.85 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Federated Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.