Lazard Asset Management Has Boosted Its Intuit (INTU) Holding; Greenwich Investment Management Has Raised By $1.14 Million Its Tpg Specialty Lending (TSLX) Position

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) stake by 41.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenwich Investment Management Inc acquired 60,251 shares as Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX)’s stock declined 3.08%. The Greenwich Investment Management Inc holds 206,201 shares with $4.12 million value, up from 145,950 last quarter. Tpg Specialty Lending Inc now has $1.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.37% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $20.28. About 369,807 shares traded or 81.53% up from the average. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 1.86% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TPG SPECIALTY LENDING AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms TPG Specialty Lending at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Positive; 21/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC – TSLX EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY DOWN OUTSTANDING DEBT UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management Buys New 1.3% Position in TPG Specialty Lending; 04/04/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss its First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased Intuit (INTU) stake by 27.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lazard Asset Management Llc acquired 84,460 shares as Intuit (INTU)’s stock rose 13.72%. The Lazard Asset Management Llc holds 394,018 shares with $103.00 million value, up from 309,558 last quarter. Intuit now has $71.20B valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $274.64. About 1.37 million shares traded or 6.70% up from the average. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 24C, EST. 21C; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.77% or 299,344 shares. Ironwood Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Td Asset Mngmt reported 690,001 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 52,338 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. First Midwest Bancorp Division accumulated 4,609 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Putnam Invests Limited Liability holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 239,533 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 67,127 shares. Soros Fund Mgmt Lc has invested 0.61% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Cap Research Global has 765,226 shares. Bessemer Gru holds 0.01% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 7,423 shares. Swiss Bancshares invested in 0.26% or 912,273 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 1,725 were accumulated by Sand Hill Global Advsr Limited. Addenda, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 24,076 shares. Wespac Advsr Limited Com accumulated 2,995 shares or 0.5% of the stock.

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) stake by 65,110 shares to 482,041 valued at $40.18M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Japan Smaller C (JOF) stake by 163,418 shares and now owns 3.46M shares. Kar Auction (NYSE:KAR) was reduced too.

