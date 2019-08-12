Lazard Asset Management Has Boosted By $311,234 Its Bp Plc Spon Adr (BP) Stake; Exelon (EXC) Sentiment Is 1.13

Exelon Corp (EXC) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 335 hedge funds opened new or increased positions, while 297 decreased and sold their stakes in Exelon Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 742.04 million shares, down from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Exelon Corp in top ten positions decreased from 12 to 10 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 45 Reduced: 252 Increased: 237 New Position: 98.

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased Bp Plc Spon Adr (BP) stake by 385.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lazard Asset Management Llc acquired 7,238 shares as Bp Plc Spon Adr (BP)’s stock declined 7.75%. The Lazard Asset Management Llc holds 9,115 shares with $398,000 value, up from 1,877 last quarter. Bp Plc Spon Adr now has $124.15B valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $36.7. About 5.82 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 20/03/2018 – Krishna N. Das: Exclusive: Essar Oil picks Trafigura, BP for $1 billion oil-backed loan; 19/04/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon faces setback in Iraq as oil and water mix; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP 1Q REV. $890M, EST. $892.5M; 01/05/2018 – BP EXPECTS 2018 CAPEX AT LOWER END OF RANGE; 21/05/2018 – BP CEO FEELS `GOOD’ ABOUT ROSNEFT PROGRESS ON SAFETY, EMISSIONS; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC 1Q Inorganic Capex $400M; 29/03/2018 – BP chief Dudley’s 2017 pay rises after previous year’s cut; 01/05/2018 – BP dividend hopes boosted by recovery in crude prices; 07/05/2018 – Aker BP ASA: Kjetel Digre appointed SVP Operations of Aker BP; 10/04/2018 – BP: Fields are Alligin and Vorlich

The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $45.19. About 3.91 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 27/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO FULL POWER: OPERATOR; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 23/03/2018 – EXELON SEEKING TO AGGREGATE 600 MEGAWATTS OF UNFORCED CAPACITY; 04/05/2018 – ComEd Electric Transmission Rates to Decrease in June; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.90-Adj EPS $3.20; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS QUAD CITIES 1 REACTOR POWER TO 88% FROM 100%: NRC; 20/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 3%: NRC; 16/04/2018 – EXELON’S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 5% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022; 15/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Selected to Provide GridStar™ Energy Storage for New ComEd Microgrid Project in Chicago

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $43.91 billion. It owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It has a 19.31 P/E ratio. The firm also sells renewable energy and other energy-related services and products; and sells electricity and natural gas to wholesale and retail customers.

Teilinger Capital Ltd. holds 50.41% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation for 509,500 shares. Electron Capital Partners Llc owns 2.34 million shares or 14.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Energy Income Partners Llc has 4.17% invested in the company for 4.87 million shares. The Washington-based Lesa Sroufe & Co has invested 3.96% in the stock. Huber Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 554,912 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering BP plc (NYSE:BP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BP plc had 6 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, July 31. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, March 13.